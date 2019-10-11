Before junior tight end Duncan Hodges suffered a high-ankle sprain that fractured his fibula against Jacksonville State, he jokingly called himself “a swiss-army knife.”
Jokes aside, that’s how the season went for the Kimberly native. He started the season as a quarterback but the Lions needed help at tight end. A suggestion from receivers coach Austin Tucker led to a conversation with offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin. Hodges didn’t hesitate. By the second week of fall camp, he was exclusively working with the offensive linemen doing board drills, while also running routes with receivers.
“At first, I was a little tired after practice,” Hodges said. “Running routes is tiring, all the receivers say that, but blocking is probably the most tiring thing you can do.”
It wasn’t the first time Hodges played tight end in his career, however. In high school, he played tight end his sophomore year when his brother, now Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges was under center.
So in that sense, the position wasn’t completely new to him.
“If it’s going to help us out and I’m going to have a better chance to play then yeah I want to do it,” Hodges recalls telling Aplin.
Unfortunately for Hodges, he won’t be able to suit up until next spring. On a kickoff during the 30-12 loss to Jacksonville State, he suffered a high ankle sprain that led to a fractured fibula. Now, he’s in a walking boot and is on crutches watching practice from the side.
“It’s football, it happens, it sucks,” Hodges said. “I try not to think about it, I just try to think on the positive side,” Hodges said.
Hodges will spend the next two-to-three weeks in the walking boot. From there, he’ll be able to work toward working out again.
In the meantime, there’s been good moments for him. On Sunday, his brother got a chance to play against the Baltimore Raven when Steelers starting quarterback Mason Rudolph went down with a concussion. Devlin Hodges, who played at Samford, went 7 for 9 for 68 yards before a turnover by receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster resulted in a 26-23 loss in overtime.
With CBS primarily broadcasting Tennessee Titans games in Florence, Hodges had to find another way to see his brother play. His parents have Sunday NFL Ticket, but the login wasn’t working on his phone. The result was to FaceTime his parents to watch the game on their TV.
“It was cool,” Hodges said. “It doesn’t matter if he never plays another down, he’s actually played in a real NFL game.”
Hodges said he texted his brother to congratulate him and tell him he loved him. He realized his phone was probably blowing up, so he left it at that.
He did get a chance to talk to him on the phone after the dust settled. With Rudolph still recovering from injury, Hodges is next in line to get the start on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
“He’s pretty pumped,” Hodges said. “It’s a little bit different, starting in the NFL.”
For Hodges, the news with his brother was a nice positive for him to focus on while he recovers. He plans to apply for a medical redshirt year next season. In the meantime, when he returns to the field, he said he doesn’t have a preference on what position he plays.
“I’m just trying to get where I can walk again, I hate these crutches,” Hodges said. “(But) I don’t care, whatever the coaches want I guess, I just want to play.”
