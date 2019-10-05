North Alabama (2-3) will face off against the Hampton Pirates (2-2) at Armstrong Stadium today at 2 p.m.
The Lions defense, which has improved in recent weeks, takes oni a Hampton offense that averages 37. 5 points per game. The Pirates are led by quarterback Deondre Francois and a host of talented skill position players in running back Shai McKenzie and wide receiver Jadakis Bonds, to name a few.
Offensively, the Lions are coming of their best performance of the season, with a season-high 428 total yards in a win over Presbyterian. Quarterback Christian Lopez became the fourth player in Big South conference history to throw for more than 200 yards in each of the first five games of the season.
Head coach Chris Willis touched on a variety of topics the week before today’s game including overall team status with injuries, defensive focus and areas for improvement on offense.
Injuries
Following the 41-21 win over Presbyterian, UNA remained relatively healthy other than general day-to-day football bumps and bruises.
Defensive back Chase Brown did leave the game in an arm sling but as of early this past week his status was still uncertain. He did, however, check in on the two-deep depth chart, so all signs indicate he will be able to play.
Outside of that, Willis said overall position-wise, the team is healthy. Next week’s open week is circled on the calendar.
“We’re mentally exhausted as well as physically exhausted, so you need a break, it doesn’t hurt to have one,” Willis said.
Offensive balance
The UNA offense wants to be balanced, but Willis understands the value both the run and pass has for his team in games.
“We got to keep implementing the run game, don’t abort it, stick with it,” Willis said. “But I also don’t want to take away from the play makers.”
Willis was pleased with the way quarterback Christian Lopez against Presbyterian. But he also explained that his success came with the running game— the Lions finished with a season-high 212 yards on the ground. Lopez wasn’t put in a position where he had to do a lot of the heavy lifting on offense.
“Our quarterback has got to understand that he doesn’t have to do it all,” Willis said.
--
Defense wants Hampton to be one-dimensional
With most of the talk being about Hampton’s success in the passing game, Willis said he hopes his team can force Francois to throw the ball.
He pointed out the success McKenzie has in the Pirates’ offense, as he’s rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns this season.
As a coach, Willis said he feels better defensively if one area of the opposition’s offense is shut down.
“We can’t let (them) get the run game going on top of what (Francois) is doing throwing the football, that would be dangerous there,” Willis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.