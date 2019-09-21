There are only nine players on North Alabama’s roster that were around when the Lions traveled to Jacksonville State to play the Gamecocks in 2016.
Then, the Lions, still in Division II, fell to FCS Jacksonville State 31-12 in the season opener. It was the first time the two teams had played since 2013. However, it’s also UNA’s oldest rivalry. The teams have played 56 times and JSU was the Lions' first opponent when the program was restarted back in 1949.
The last annual meeting ended after the 1992 season. Now, for the first time, both teams will meet as FCS programs today at 6:00 p.m. at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville.
“I think they do understand it,” senior offensive lineman Cody Mann said about if his teammates know of the past games. “(With) the rivalry and how much they used to play back in the day.”
Mann was one of the nine players listed on the 2016 roster. Only one of the players, senior running back Terence Humphrey, received playing time. As a redshirt freshman, he carried the ball sparingly with five rushes for six yards.
Jacob Tucker, who is now the running backs coach at UNA, made his second collegiate start at quarterback against JSU. He went 14 for 24 passing with 170 yards and gained 48 yards on 23 carries.
He said he never played in front of a crowd like the one that day, as 22,116 fans were in attendance. Admittedly, he was a little skittish at the start of the game, but settled down in the second half.
Tucker explained the differences between the game then to now. For one, the 2016 game had UNA in the Division II playing a proven FCS opponent —- JSU had consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more and reached the championship game of the 2015 FCS Playoffs.
With both teams now in FCS, he said it creates more of a level playing field.
“We respect them, we know that they’re really good, but they’re not intimidated by them at all,” Tucker said.
Offensive line coach Zach Lisko’s first game as a UNA coach was the last meeting with the Gamecocks. He said the coaches have talked to the players to make sure all of them understand the importance of the history. However, most of them recognize it already because of regional context. Players from both schools played each other in high school, and each roster features players from surrounding areas of both campuses on opposing teams.
“This is intertwined,” Lisko said. “We’re playing a team in our home state, and I think they know what’s riding on it, there’s a lot of pride here.”
Coming off two straight losses, UNA is looking to get back to winning ways. Lisko said he reminded his lineman to be prideful in “what you wear on the front of your chest” in representing the program in games like the one tonight.
“We’re playing a team in our home state,” Lisko said. “I think they know what’s riding on it, there’s a lot of pride here. I think it sets heavy on us … and we’ve got to find a way to get back into character.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.