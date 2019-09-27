Presbyterian College head football coach Tommy Spangler is working to find the right balance.
The Blue Hose (0-3) are competing in the Big South conference for the last time this season as they transition to play in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League next year. The last two seasons, Presbyterian has been without scholarship players in its recruiting classes, so Spangler is trying to stay competitive while also realizing where his team is.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but at the same time, what are we going to do?” Spangler said. “We’re trying to get ready no different than if anything (ever) happened … the expectations are still to go compete at a high level.”
Presbyterian, which is located in Clinton, S.C., kicked off the season in a similar way to last season. In 2018, its second game at Stetson was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.
This season, its first game was cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian. The following week, the Blue Hose used their bye week to play Mercer and lost to the Bears, 45-7. They then traveled to Jacksonville and lost 30-20 despite leading at halftime.
Last week, Presbyterian fell to Eastern Kentucky, 35-10.
“Each and every week brings a different challenge. It brings a certain set of circumstances,” Spangler said. “(But), there needs to be a sense of urgency that we need to play better, we need to execute better (and) we need to put something on video that we’re proud of.”
The Blue Hose are led offensively by redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Thompson, who was injured toward the end of the Mercer game but returned for the game against Eastern Kentucky and will start again against North Alabama in Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Braly Stadium.
Sophomore Jarius Jeter leads the backfield with 196 yards on 36 carries and a touchdown this season. Jeter said he thinks the offense is improving and getting better each week, but he knows there’s still more work to do.
“Just execute on offense, minimize mental mistakes and penalties (and) scoring in the red zone for the most part,” Jeter said on what the offense needs to improve. “And, (we) got to establish the running game so it can set up the pass.”
Defensively, Presbyterian linebacker Colby Campbell leads the defense with 39 total tackles on the season, 2 1/2 sacks and six tackles for loss.
Spangler is pleased with the way Campbell runs the defense. However, he said he recognizes the need be aware this week with an UNA offense that is “all over the place.” He pointed out the Lions' ability to run different sets, quarterback Christian Lopez’s creativity with the ball and what the running backs and receivers are capable of doing as focus points.
“Awareness is going to big this week,” Spangler said. “He’s got to continue to get better but he’s been solid and doing a good job for us.”
Spangler recognizes that football is a result-based business and the Blue Hose getting their first win is important, but given the scholarship situation, he chooses to focus on how his team is executing and improving this week.
“(Focus) on the details and the execution and the one play at a time and all of a sudden that stuff starts taking care of itself,” Spangler said.
