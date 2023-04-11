The North Alabama men’s basketball team landed its second transfer commit of the offseason on Tuesday.
Tim Smith Jr., who played at Division II Walsh (Ohio) last season, made the announcement on Twitter. He joins Micah Clark, who played at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College last season. Clark committed to the Lions on Saturday.
UNA is attempting to replenish its roster after Daniel Ortiz, Deraje Agbaosi, Aidan Kuhl, Bryson Dawkins, Daniel Braster and Nikolas Gustavson entered the transfer portal over the last month.
Smith played in 27 games for Walsh and averaged more than 16 points and almost eight rebounds. The 6-foot-7 junior forward played nearly 31 minutes a game. He shot 47% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
Clark is also listed at 6-foot-7. The freshman guard averaged 15.5 points and almost seven rebounds in 31 games. He shot 51% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc.
Ortiz, meanwhile, committed to UAB on Tuesday, according to his Twitter page. He’s the second former Lion to find a place to play next season, joining Aidan Kuhl, who committed to Division II Colorado Mesa.
A second-team All-ASUN selection, the sophomore guard was UNA’s leading scorer in 2022-23 with nearly 15 points per game. Ortiz finished with at least 20 points 10 times and at least 15 points 15 times. He shot nearly 43% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.
His 105 made 3-pointers set a UNA single-season Division I record. He was three shy of setting the all-time mark. He was an ASUN All-Freshman team selection in 2021-22.
