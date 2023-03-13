FLORENCE — Time had to be managed accordingly.
The rain had finally dissipated for a little bit and with some nice weather finally coming through, a pool day or two felt like a necessity. A chance to enjoy the sunshine. Others took advantage of some downtime by being able to hit snooze on their alarm clocks. A few more opted for a little gym time.
That was, of course, when there wasn’t class to attend or some schoolwork to catch up on after North Alabama’s short stint in the ASUN tournament.
But more than anything, the week off from any scheduled basketball events — lifting, scouting reports, practice — gave the North Alabama players an opportunity to simply step back and regroup for a minute.
“That was big for everybody to recharge, deal with whatever injuries they had going on and just relax for a little bit,” forward Damian Forrest said. “We’ve been here since June working out. It’s a super long season. It goes by quick, so it takes a toll on you mentally and physically.
“... It was a good thing to have for everybody so we could come back and be ready.”
At least one game, after all, in March awaits. Perhaps more depending on what the scoreboards say when the clocks hit 00:00 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
That’s where the College Basketball Invitational will take place starting Saturday and where the Lions will play in their first postseason tournament since moving to Division I in 2018. They’ll face fourth-seeded Southern Utah (22-12) — the runner-up in the WAC tournament to Grand Canyon — in the first round at noon.
Should 13th-seeded UNA (18-14) win, it’ll face either No. 5 seed Duquesne or 12th-seeded Rice on Monday. Indiana State secured the top seed, while Stetson and Eastern Kentucky — a pair of the Lions’ ASUN foes — are seeded sixth and eighth, respectively.
“Just grateful for the opportunity to do what we do,” guard Daniel Ortiz said. “... This is an opportunity to go out there and put on for our school, for our community. We’re the first from this era to do that.”
It’s been a group that’s placed a few firsts for the program since leaving the Gulf South. First in wins (18), first winning season in conference play (10-8), most road wins (9). (It could be the first group to reach the 20-win mark since 2013-14 should it win two games.) The first one to beat a Power 5 opponent when it topped Ole Miss on Dec. 20 after the first 26 times had ended in failure.
Jacari Lane being the first player to win the ASUN sixth man of the year award after being named the conference’s top freshman.
It’s a far cry from where the Lions were last season, home at this time after losses and injuries left them with a 9-22 record, including 2-14 in ASUN play. It was an unanticipated regression after going 13-11 (7-8) the year prior that ended with a trip to the conference tournament title game when things looked to be on the upswing. UNA had gone 10-22 (7-9) in that first year in Division I and 13-17 (8-8) in 2019-20.
“It’s what you dream about,” coach Tony Pujol said. “When you get started, especially with the work that needed to happen here, you wondered if it was going to happen. To know that in our five years here, in our first year eligible to play in the NCAA tournament, to be invited to the CBI and know they want you there, means a lot.
“We’re right where we need to be. This is a good group of guys. They like being around each other. I’m excited and I think this is going to pay dividends for our future.”
It’s why guard Will Soucie mentioned former players like C.J. Brimm, Payton Youngblood and Kendarius "DeeDee" Smith, those who had been through some of the tougher seasons. A shoutout for helping this group, in a way, get here and providing them the ability to build something themselves.
“When coach P recruited us here, he pitched that,” Soucie said. “We get to lay the foundation. We get to paint on a brand-new canvas. I think to be able to be the first in our time is special. I was telling them in the locker room, when we get to come back to his arena and be able to show our kids that, I think that’s something that’s going to live with me forever.
“So appreciative of the guys and the coaching staff. I think this season and the CBI has shown what this team is capable of and is building.”
And this group, despite a 25-point to Eastern Kentucky in this year’s ASUN tournament that followed consecutive losses to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State, remains confident and perhaps not that surprisingly relaxed. Practice before the CBI news came out demonstrated as much.
There was a light, easy atmosphere with a few laughs and jokes thrown in before practice. There were quick and decisive actions during. Ortiz hit a 3-pointer from the edge of the midcourt Lion logo to help his team win the second scrimmage.
“I’ve said before that I think this team can do some really special things,” Soucie said. “We’re going to Dayton Beach to win.”
And why not? It is UNA’s first Division I postseason experience.
“We get a chance to finish the season the way we want to and win a championship, leave a legacy,” Forrest said. “Continue to build on those who can before us and build for those coming after us.”
