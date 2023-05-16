The North Alabama men's basketball team has its third addition of the offseason.
Canin Jefferson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, signed with the Lions on Tuesday.
Jefferson joins fellow signees Tim Smith Jr. and Micah Clark, both of who are transfers.
Smith, a forward, played at Division II Walsh (Ohio) last season. Clark, a guard, was at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College. Both are listed at 6-foot-7.
UNA is attempting to replenish its roster after Daniel Ortiz, Deraje Agbaosi, Aidan Kuhl, Bryson Dawkins, Daniel Braster and Nikolas Gustavson entered the transfer portal in April. Ortiz committed to UAB. Kuhl to Division II Colorado Mesa. Dawkins to Itawamba (Mississippi) Community College. Ortiz was the only regular contributor out of the departures.
The Lions went 18-15 last season, but ended on a four-game losing streak, including a first-round exit in the ASUN tournament and a one-and-done appearance in the College Basketball Invitational. UNA lost both those games by at least 22 points.
Jefferson averaged just over 15 points and two rebounds per game his senior year at Newman. He also averaged 3.5 assists.
Newman finished with a 25-3 record and won the Division III select state championship. It was the program's second straight.
Jefferson earned first-team Class 2A All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
