FLORENCE — The Jad Prachniak era of the North Alabama baseball program got off to a bumpy start.
After having Friday’s season opener against Milwaukee pushed back to a doubleheader on Saturday, the Lions dropped the twinbill 5-0, 6-4.
UNA, which stranded 23 runners between the two games, managed just six hits in the opener. Kyle Macado had three, including a double. The Florida Gulf Coast transfer reached base twice and scored twice in the nightcap.
Justus Agoto, a transfer from New Orleans, struck out seven in six innings in Game 1 and gave up two runs (one earned).
The Lions attempted to rally from a five-run deficit in the second game, but Jackson Cheek struck out with the bases loaded to end the threat.
Jonathan Lane and Gerhig Frei each collected three hits, while Lane drove in a pair of runs.
UNA hosts Milwaukee in the series finale at noon Sunday.
--
Softball
• UNA 2, Tennessee State 1: Elena Escobar struck out seven and allowed three hits in six innings in the Lions’ first game at the Roar City Invitational in Nashville.
Taylor Brown doubled in UNA’s first run and Georgia Land’s sacrifice fly brought in the other.
• UNA 12, Bradley 0: Maci Birdyshaw threw a five-inning three-hitter and struck out 10 for the Lions (5-0). Brooke Burbank and Becca Benton each drove in three runs for UNA, while Felicity Frame went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI.
The Lions continue tournament play at 10 a.m. Sunday against Bradley and a 2 p.m. against Alabama A&M.
--
Men’s tennis
• Chattanooga 4, UNA 3: The Lions won three singles matches in their home opener. Lachlan Brain beat Simon Labbe 3-6, 6-4, 2-1, retired in No. 2 singles. Guilherme Diniz topped Peyton Gatti 6-3, 7-6 in No. 4 and Jamie Bixby defeated. Kristof Kincses 7-5, 7-5 in No. 6.
UNA is 1-4 on the season and hosts Jackson State on Saturday.
--
Women’s tennis
• Southeast Missouri State 5, UNA 2: Kalais Going won the No. 3 singles match for the Lions against Ksenia Shikanova 6-2, 6-0. Teammate Valeria San Miguel topped Trinity Calinescu 6-2, 6-4 in No. 4 singles.
UNA is 1-5 on the season and hosts Troy on Friday.
