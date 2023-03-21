Road trips haven’t been all that pleasant for the North Alabama baseball team.
Garrett Staton and Jayden Davis hit back-to-back homers to spark an eight-run first inning for Samford on its way to handing the Lions a 12-1 loss in Homewood on Tuesday. The game lasted seven innings.
It was UNA’s fifth straight loss, the last four away from home.
The Lions (5-14) are now 1-10 on the road. The win came against Tennessee Tech, which is 8-11, on March 10.
Davis finished the night with four RBIs and three hits. Garrett Howe scored three runs.
UNA starter Justin Battle (0-3) didn’t even make it out of the first. He faced 10 batters and allowed eight runs on seven hits in two-thirds of an inning. Freshman Josh Bowerman gave up three runs to Samford in the fifth.
Offensively, the Lions managed just four hits and scored their run when Kyle Machado grounded into a double play in the first.
UNA hosts Florida Gulf Coast for a three-game ASUN series starting Friday.
--
Women’s golf
The North Alabama women’s golf team finished eighth at the Bama Beach Bash in Gulf Shores on Tuesday.
The Lions shot a final-round 311 to finish 59-over 923 for the event. They were in sixth place at the start of the round.
Louisiana-Monroe (15-over 879), Colorado State (902), Georgia State (903), Little Rock (9-07) and South Alabama (913) took the top-five places in the 15-team field.
Jahnavi Prakhya was the top individual for UNA. She finished with a 7-over 223 to tie for fifth. She was tied for second after the first day. Louisiana-Monroe’s Chantal Dueringer was the medalist with a 5-under 211.
--
Women’s tennis
The North Alabama women’s tennis team lost to Western Kentucky 4-0 at home Tuesday.
Valeria San Miguel and Kalais Going won the No. 2 doubles match for the Lions, but the Hilltoppers took the doubles point with wins at Nos. 1 and 3.
Western Kentucky then took the bottom three singles spots. Nos. 1, 2 and 3 went unfinished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.