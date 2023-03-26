Make it four series losses in a row for the North Alabama baseball team.
Harrison Povey, Joe Kinker and Alejandro Figueredo each homered and No. 19 Florida Gulf Coast handed the Lions a 14-7 loss on Saturday. It was UNA’s ninth straight loss overall.
The Eagles (20-4, 4-1 ASUN), who beat the Lions 28-7 in the series opener on Friday, will try for the three-game sweep at noon Sunday. The 28 runs was the most given up by a UNA baseball team in a single game.
Jacob James (1-1) allowed eight runs in four innings on Saturday. He struck out six and walked two. Jacob Bradshaw, who pitched the final five innings, didn’t fare much better. He allowed six runs, while walking five and striking out four.
Harrison accounted for five of those runs. The FGCU center fielder also scored twice. Figueredo had three RBIs, while three other players crossed home plate three times.
Kyle Machado and Andrew Knight both homered for the Lions (5-16, 0-5). Machado had four RBIs.
--
Softball
The North Alabama softball team snapped a five-game losing streak, but dropped its second straight series on Saturday in Florence.
Haven Kirby hit the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning to help the Lions beat Central Arkansas 3-2 in the first game of the doubleheader. UNA then lost Game 2 6-4 after its rally came up short.
The Bears (20-8, 5-1 ASUN) won the first game of the series 9-2 on Friday.
Maci Birdyshaw (8-3) threw a four-hitter in the opener. She struck out three and walked five, which resulted in Central Arkansas’ runs.
In the second game, the Lions (18-8, 1-5) didn’t score until the seventh after a single from Brooke Burback, an error and a two-run homer from Danielle Taitt.
Morgan Nelson hit a two-run shot for the Bears, while Tremere Harris had a two-run double.
UNA hosts Alabama A&M for a noon doubleheader on Tuesday.
--
Beach volleyball
The North Alabama beach volleyball team lost its final two matches in the Stetson Sun-N-Sand Invitational on Saturday.
The Lions lost to Coastal Carolina and Stetson 4-1.
Paula Klemperer and Taylor Seney picked up the two UNA wins at No. 1 doubles.
The duo beat Coastal Carolina’s Martine Kragholm and Sarah Riedell 21-18, 21-14. They then topped Karin Zolnercikova and Shae Henson from Stetson 16-21, 21-19, 15-11.
The Lions (12-11) will face Jacksonville and North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.