Mark down another series loss for the North Alabama baseball team.
Connor Flagg hit a walkoff home run to lead off the ninth inning to give Central Arkansas a 7-6 win over North Alabama in Game 2 of the three-game set on Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
The series will wrap up at 1 p.m. Sunday. UNA has lost four of the first five series its played so far.
Flagg's homer capped a frantic 1½ innings.
The Bears scored six runs in the eighth only for the Lions to respond with three runs in the top of the ninth on singles from Ethan Walker and Jonathan Lane. Flagg took the first pitch he saw from Caden Barnett to right field.
Barnett surrendered five runs in one-plus innings. He walked two and struck out none. UNA starter Jacob James struck out 12 in seven innings, but walked six.
Lane drove in three runs for the Lions (5-12, 0-2 ASUN), while Kyle Machado homered in the third.
Mason King added three hits and two RBIs for Central Arkansas.
--
Softball
The North Alabama softball team finds itself facing its first losing streak of the season.
The Lions managed just four hits over 13 total innings to drop Saturday’s doubleheader at Jacksonville State 8-0, 5-1 to open ASUN play. They’ve now lost three straight.
Georgia Land reached base a combined five times and drove in UNA’s run. Felicity Frame and Hailey Jones were the only other two ro reach base more than once.
Jaliyah Holmes struck out seven for Jacksonville State in the six-inning first game. Kat Carter surrendered five walks in the seven-inning Game 2.
UNA (17-5) and the Gamecocks close out the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
--
Beach volleyball
The North Alabama beach volleyball team won its final two matches to close out the Mardi Gras Invitational in Youngsville, Louisiana, on Saturday.
The Lions beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 4-1 before dispatching Nicholls State by the same score to finish the event 3-1. UNA (12-7) has won nine of its last 10 matches.
The Lions’ losses came in the No. 4 match against Texas A&M-Kingsville and at No. 3 against Nicholls State.
Taylor Seney, Paula Klemperer, Mackenzie Martin and Katy Floyd won their two matches between Nos. 1 and 2.
UNA will take part in the Stetson Sun-N-Sand Invitational starting Friday.
