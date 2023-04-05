Tuesday didn’t provide a 15th straight loss for the North Alabama baseball team — even if Samford made an effort to.
Drew Hudson homered and drove in four runs and Josh Bowerman picked up his first college win to help the Lions survive a late Bulldogs rally to pick up an 11-10 win. The 14-game losing streak was the longest in UNA’s short Division I era.
The Lions’ last win was March 10 at Tennessee Tech, while the 11 runs was the fifth time they managed double-digit runs, and first since Feb. 26. The 10 runs from Samford was the ninth time UNA has surrendered double-digit runs.
The Bulldogs (16-13) scored six runs in the top of the ninth on a John Anderson grand slam, follow-up home run by Aaron Walton and an RBI double from Josh Rodriguez.
Jackson Ferrigno and Jackson Cheek both scored three runs for the Lions (6-21).
Bowerman (1-0) threw 3⅓ innings of relief. He allowed two hits with no strikeouts and no walks.
UNA hosts Lipscomb for a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
--
Men's golf
The North Alabama men’s golf team placed second at the Bearkat Invitational in Montgomery, Texas, on Tuesday.
The Lions shot a 8-over 296 in the final round to finish with a 4-over 868. Sam Houston won the 16-team event with a 22-under 842.
Stetson (873), Rice (873) and Louisiana-Monroe (873) rounded out the top five.
Carter Goodwin was UNA’s lowest individual scorer. He finished in a four-way tie for ninth with a 2-under 214. He entered Tuesday’s final round in second, one stroke back of the leader.
Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon won the individual portion with a 205. Sam Houston’s Bret Gray (208), Josh German (210) and Jack Randle (211), and Stetson’s John Houchin (211) rounded out the top five.
UNA’s final tournament of the regular season is April 17-18 at the Tunica National Intercollegiate in Mississippi.
--
Women's golf
Allycia Gan shot a final round 1-over 73 to tie for second place at the Colonel Classic in Richmond, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
Gan finished with a 2-over 218 for the tournament along with Illinois State’s Michaela Kverkova and Morehead State’s Ruth Toennessen. Cleveland State’s Sabrina Coffman won by a stroke.
As a team, the Lions placed fifth with a 31-over 985. They shot 13 over in the third round.
Austin Peay (887), Illinois State (889), Georgia State (890) and Dayton (890) rounded out the top five.
UNA’s next event will be the ASUN tournament April 16-18 in Huntsville.
--
Men's tennis
The North Alabama men’s tennis team dropped just three sets on its way to a 4-1 win over Alabama A&M in Huntsville on Tuesday.
The Lions (7-9) won the doubles point and won the Nos. 1, 5 and 6 singles matches behind Lachlan Brain, Chris Zhang and Fedrricos Scotuzzi, respectively.
Nazar Fedoryshyn/Carlos Matarredona at No. 1 and Zhang/Scotuzzi at No. 3 won the doubles matches for UNA
The Lions will host Jacksonville State at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
--
Beach volleyball
The North Alabama beach volleyball team split its matches on Tuesday.
The Lions beat Ausin Peay 4-1 before losing to UT-Martin 3-2.
The duos of Katy Floyd/Mackenzie Martin and Selma Robinson/Martha McLaurin each won both of their matches.
At No. 2, Floyd/Martin beat Austin Peay’s Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-19, 21-23, 16-14. They then topped Middle Tennessee State’s Kambree Lucas/Olivia O’Keefe 21-12, 21-15.
At No. 3, Robinson/McLaurin defeated Austin Peay’s Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 18-21, 21-18, 15-10. They then bested Lucy Kaufman/Addy Vaughn 17-21, 21-15, 15-12.
UNA (14-12) hosts New Orleans at 9 a.m. Saturday and Chattanooga at 1 p.m.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.