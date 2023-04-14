The North Alabama baseball team can stop looking for its first ASUN win.
Gehrig Frei and Andrew Knight both homered to help the Lions beat Bellarmine 8-6 in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.
The victory snapped a 22-game road conference losing streak for UNA (7-25, 1-12 ASUN). The Lions’ last league win away from Florence was a 5-3 win at Lipscomb on May 1, 2021.
Ethan Walker, Dominick McIntyre, Frei and Knight all reached base three times on Friday. Knight also scored twice with his home run in the eighth inning proving to be the go-ahead run.
Jacob Bradshaw (2-3) allowed four runs and nine hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Luke Scales had a trio of RBIs for the Knights (10-24, 5-8).
The teams will play the second game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday and conclude the series at noon Sunday.
Men’s tennis
The North Alabama men’s tennis team secured its first Division I postseason win on Friday.
The Lions secured the doubles point and won three singles matches to beat Queens (North Carolina) 4-1 in the first round of the ASUN tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
UNA (10-9) will face third-seeded North Florida in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.
ASUN freshman of the year Lachlan Brain won No. 1 singles for the Lions, while Chris Zhang took No. 5 and Fedrricos Scotuzzi No. 6.
The team of Carlos Matarredon and Nazar Fedoryshyn remained unbeaten in ASUN matches with a win at No. 1 doubles for UNA, while Zhang and Scotuzzi took No. 3.
Beach volleyball
The North Alabama beach volleyball team split its matches on the opening day of the Bears Beach Bash at Mercer on Friday.
The Lions beat Eastern Kentucky 3-2 and then lost to UNC-Wilmington 4-1.
UNA is now 17-14 overall. The 17 wins are a program record.
The Lions’ No. 1 pair of Taylor Seney and Paula Klemperer picked up wins in both matches. They beat Eastern Kentucky’s Shannon Stone/Hannah Keating 21-11, 21-15 before topping UNC-Willmington’s Sadie Sharkey/Gabby LaPata 21-23, 24-22, 22-20.
UNA plays Mercer and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Damian Forrest was named North Alabama’s recipient for the ASUN’s winter winners for life team on Friday.
The conference honor seeks to recognize student-athletes who excel on and off the field or court.
The men’s basketball forward holds a 3.83 GPA while majoring in finance. His civic engagement activities include Big-Brother-Big Sisters, Adopt-A-Block, Cross Point Clinic and the Shoals Christmas Parade.
On the court, he averaged 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 33 games. His rebounding ranked fourth in the ASUN, while his 52% field-goal percentage was 10th.
