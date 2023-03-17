Mired by doubleheaders and stretches of losses, the first third of North Alabama’s season hasn’t been the smoothest.
Add Friday’s matchup at Central Arkansas — the ASUN opener — to the list.
Kolby Johnson homered and drove in three runs, while Mason King reached base three times and had a pair of RBIs to lead the Bears to an 9-1 win over the Lions.
The loss was UNA’s fourth straight and its eighth in its last 10. The Lions (5-16) would need to beat Central Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday to secure their second series win of the season.
The Bears scored all their runs over the fifth to eighth innings. Reid Bowman reached base five times and Noah Argenta three times — all walks. Jesse Barker allowed one run on five hits in 6⅓ innings.
Gehrig Frei and Ethan Walker were the only UNA players to reach base more than once. Kyle Machado’s sacrifice fly provided the Lions’ run in the third inning.
Justus Agoto gave up three runs in five innings, while Jacob Bradshaw surrendered five in 2⅔.
--
Men’s tennis
The North Alabama men’s tennis team was shut out 7-0 at No. 21 Middle Tennessee State on Friday.
Carlos Matarredona and Nazar Fedoryshyn took their opponents to three sets at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Matarredona lost 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Fedoryshyn 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
UNA (4-6) plays at Jacksonville State on Sunday.
--
Beach volleyball
The North Alabama beach volleyball team spits its matches on the opening day of the Mardi Gras Invitational in Youngsville, Louisiana, on Friday.
The Lions fell to Houston Christian 3-2, where four of the five matches went to three sets, before beating Southeastern Louisiana 5-0.
Paul Klemperer and Taylor Seney won both of their matches at No. 1. The pair beat Alison Stanfill/Maddie Butters (HCU) 21-18, 21-18 and Jolie Hidalgo/Mia McKinney (SL) 22-20, 23-21.
Jelena Girod and Natalie Kordt were the other pair to win both their matches at No. 4. They topped Shelby O’Neal/Paige Palmer (HCU) 20-22, 23-21, 18-16 and then dispatched Jackie McGree/Lauren Schlotzhauer (SL) 17-21, 21-11, 15-10.
UNA (10-7) will face Texas A&M-Kingsville and Nicholls on Saturday.
