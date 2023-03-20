centerpiece featured UNA roundup: Brain powers way for men's tennis victory By David Glovach Sports Writer Mar 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lachlan Brain rallied twice to help UNA beat Jacksonville State on Monday. [NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lachlan Brain rallied twice in the No. 1 singles match to secure the deciding point in the North Alabama men’s tennis team’s 4-3 win at Jacksonville State on Monday.Brain came back from a set down and a 5-3 deficit in the second set to beat Zavier Sarda Marti 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.The victory secured the most wins the Lions (5-6, 1-1 ASUN) have in their four-plus Division I seasons. They won four matches in 2020-21.But the Gamecocks certainly made it interesting. Lucius Soller won in No. 4 singles 7-6, 7-6 and Matei Palcau the No. 2 match 6-4, 7-5 for Jacksonville to tie the match 3-3.UNA will play at Alabama State at 1 p.m. Wednesday.--Women’s tennisValeria San Miguel won the only match for the North Alabama women’s tennis team in a 6-1 loss at Jacksonville State on Monday.San Miguel defeated Polina Ramenskaja 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles match.The Lions (6-9, 1-2 ASUN) host Western Kentucky at 2 p.m. Tuesday.--Women's golfNorth Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya is tied for second place after the first two rounds of the Bama Beach Bash in Gulf Shores on Monday.Prakhya moved up nine shots after shooting a second-round 1-under 71. She is currently at 2-over 146 for the tournament along with Colorado State’s Andrea Bergsdottir.Louisiana-Monroe’s Chantal Dueringer leads the field with a 140.In the team portion, UNA is in fifth with a 36-over 612.Louisiana-Monroe leads the 15-team field with a 17-over 593. Central Arkansas (608), LIttle Rock (611) and Oral Roberts (611) round out the top five.The tournament concludes Tuesday. 