Elena Escobar threw a four-hitter to help the North Alabama softball team beat Kennesaw State 5-0 on the road on Thursday.
It was the fourth win over the last 10 days for Escobar (8-2), her third straight complete game in conference play and her third shutout this season. She struck out four Owls and walked two.
Brooke Burback went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Lions (22-9, 4-6 ASUN), while Sidney Bevis scored twice.
Stella Henry had two of the hits for Kennesaw State (12-24, 4-6).
UNA and the Owls will conclude their series with a 3 p.m. Friday doubleheader.
Baseball
The North Alabama baseball team managed to snap its 14-game losing streak on Tuesday, but the Lions didn’t have much luck trying to turn that into their first ASUN win.
Four UNA pitchers combined to walk 11 Lipscomb batters and hit two more in Thursday’s 7-2 loss to open the three-game series. The Lions also committed four errors.
UNA (6-22) is now 0-10 in conference play. The Lions’ last win came in a three-game sweep of Bellarmine last May.
Will Morris (1-3) walked six in his four innings. He also gave up three runs. Justin Battle surrendered four walks, while Bryce Ritcher walked one and hit one and Kevin Henrich hit the other Bisons batter.
Trace Willhoite hit a grand slam for Lipscomb (13-16, 7-3) and Mason Lundgrin reached base three times — all on walks.
Bisons starter Logan Van Treeck limited UNA to three hits and one run in seven innings. He struck out 12 and walked just one compared to his Lions counterparts.
Gehrig Frei homered for UNA, which continues its series against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Friday.
