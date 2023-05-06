The North Alabama softball team qualified for the ASUN tournament on the final day of its regular season.
Holley Files scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning and the Lions beat Stetson 8-5 on Saturday.
The win secured the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament for UNA (30-14-1, 12-11-1) and knocked the Hatters (28-27, 12-12) down to the sixth seed. The Lions will play either eighth-seeded Jacksonville or North Florida in the second play-in game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to face Florida Gulf Coast at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The ASUN tournament runs Tuesday-Saturday at Stetson.
Taylor Brown and Hailey Jones each drove in a pair of runs for UNA on Saturday, while Felicity Frame and Gracie Benton each scored twice. Frame reached base three times.
--
Baseball
Make it another double-digit losing streak for the North Alabama baseball team.
Jakob Runnels hit an eighth-inning grand slam and Cade Reich followed up with a solo shot to lead North Florida to a 9-3 win over the Lions on Saturday.
The 10 straight losses is the second time it has happened to UNA (9-35, 3-20 ASUN) this season. The Lions lost 14 consecutive games from March 11 to April 2.
Bryce Parrish (0-3) gave up six runs in two innings of relief for UNA. He surrendered six hits, walked two and struck out one.
Jonathan Lane reached base twice for the Lions, while Gehrig Frei touched home plate twice.
UNA and North Florida will wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
