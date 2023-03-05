Felicity Frame collected four hits, while Brooke Burback and Georgia Land both homered to help the North Alabama softball team beat Western Michigan 8-3 on Sunday.
It’s the eighth straight win for the Lions (13-1) after completing the three-game sweep in Florence. UNA’s only loss came against Bradley on Feb. 19.
Frame also scored three runs on Sunday. She finished the series against the Broncos 8-of-11 with six runs scored and two RBIs.
Burback and Land hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. Burback’s was a two-run shot. Land went 5-for-8 in the series with four runs scored and drove in seven runs.
Mariyn Waterman picked up her first win of the season. She allowed three hits in six innings of relief. She struck out three.
Two of Western Michigan’s three runs came off Sophie Golliver in the first inning.
UNA begins a five-game tournament in Memphis on Friday.
--
Baseball
Alec Jones reached base a combined five times, scored twice and drove in two runs to help Cincinnati sweep North Alabama 2-1, 8-1 in Sunday’s doubleheader in Ohio.
It was the Lions’ third twinbill in eight days. They played a doubleheader at Cincinnati on Saturday (two losses) and one against Miami (Ohio) last weekend (two wins).
UNA (4-7) managed nine hits on Sunday, including home runs from Dominick McIntrye in Game 1 and Andin Johnson in Game 2.
Jones hit a walkoff single for the Bearcats (6-6) in the eight-inning opener off Will Morris. Lions’ starter Jacob James allowed three hits in seven innings. He struck out right and walked four.
Jones also hit one of four Cincinnati homers, three of Justin Battle, in the seven-inning nightcap. Ryan Nicholson, Lauden Brooks and Griffin Hugus provided the others.
The Lions begin a three-game weekend set at Tennessee Tech on Friday.
--
Beach volleyball
North Alabama dropped its final two matches of the Tiger Beach Classic at LSU on Sunday.
The Lions lost 3-2 to UAB and were swept 5-0 by LSU.
Against the Blazers, the No. 2 team of Katy Floyd and Mackenzie Martin got a three-set win for the Lions. So too, did Selma Robinson and Martha McLaurin at No. 3.
Floyd and Martin won four of their five doubles matches over the weekend.
UNA (3-6) will host its next six matches, starting with Austin Peay on Friday.
--
Men’s tennis
Carlos Matarredona won a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles to help North Alabama secure a 4-3 win over Alabama State in Florence on Sunday.
Matarredona lost the first set to Ruan Du Preez 2-6 before taking the second 6-2. He then won the third 7-6 after the 10-8 tiebreaker.
Guilherme Diniz, Chris Zhang and Fedrricos Scotuzzi won at Nos. 3, 5 and 6 singles respectively, for the Lions (3-4). Lachlan Brain and Diniz won at No. 3 doubles.
UNA plays Mississippi Valley State in Montgomery on Monday.
--
Women’s tennis
Murray State won the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches in three sets to hand North Alabama a 5-2 loss in Florence on Sunday.
Kalais Going beat Natalie Slezakova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in No. 4 singles for the Lions (3-7), who also picked up a point due to a forfeit at No. 6 singles.
UNA plays Mississippi Valley State in Montgomery on Monday.
--
Golf
North Alabama shot a collective 5-over 293 and sits in a tie for 14th-place after the first round of the Tiger Invitational in Opelika on Sunday.
Southern Miss leads the 18-team field at 15-under 273. Auburn is second at 276.
Andre Jacobs is the Lions leading individual. He’s tied for ninth after a first-round 3-under 69. Francois Jacobs is tied for 27th with a 71.
Chattanooga’s Paul Conroy, Auburn’s Brendan Valdes and Southern Miss’ Robbie Latter share the lead with a 67.
The tournament continues Monday with the final round set for Tuesday.
