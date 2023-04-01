The losses keep piling up for the North Alabama baseball team.
Yohann Dessureault hit a three-run homer and Brian Bermudez drove in three more runs to lead Stetson to a 12-7 win over the Lions on Saturday and take the first two of the three-game set.
It’s the 13 straight loss for UNA (5-20, 0-8 ASUN), which ties a program Division I record set in 2021. It’s also the Lions’ 16th straight conference road loss dating back to that same year.
UNA has now given up 12 or more runs in seven of its last eight games. The Lions only surrendered five in Friday’s loss to Stetson.
Cameron Hill also homered for the Hatters on Saturday. He also scored three times.
UNA starter Jacob James (1-1) gave up 10 runs on three hits — yes, three — in four innings. He walked six and struck out two.
Kyle Machado reached base five times for the Lions, including a two-run homer. Levin Jensen also homered to go along with three RBIs.
UNA and Stetson wrap up the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
--
Softball
The North Alabama softball team rebounded from a tough opener in Saturday’s home doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky to come away with a spit.
Sidney Bevis homered and scored three times, while Gracie Benton drove in a trio of runs to lead the Lions to a 8-0 five-inning win over the Colonels in Game 2.
UNA lost the first game 3-2 despite Maci Birdyshaw throwing a no-hitter through the first five innings. But Birdyshaw (8-4) surrendered three hits and three runs — on a two-run single and an error — in the sixth.
Bevis and Benton each drove in a run for the Lions in the opener with Benton homering.
Elena Escobar (6-2) tossed a one-hitter in Game 2. She struck out five and walked three.
UNA (20-9, 2-6 ASUN) will close out its three-game series against Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m. Sunday.
--
Women's tennis
The North Alabama women’s tennis team fell to North Florida 7-0 in Florence on Saturday.
The Ospreys opened the match by winning the doubles point and then won the six singles matches. The Lions did not win a set.
UNA (7-13, 2-5 ASUN) closed out its regular season against Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Thursday.
