The North Alabama softball team is still in contention for a spot in the ASUN tournament.
The Lions split their doubleheader at Stetson on Friday — a 3-2 loss in eight innings in the opener followed by a 3-0 win in the second game — to stay in sixth place in the conference standings.
The top eight teams qualify for the league tournament. UNA (29-14-1, 11-11-1), which has one ASUN game left, sits just ahead of Austin Peay (25-21, 11-11) and Kennesaw State (19-30, 10-11). North Florida (29-22-1, 11-12-1) is ninth in the standings.
The Lions play Stetson at noon Saturday. Austin Peay caps its regular season with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Jacksonville State. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, begins a three-game set against Florida Gulf Coast with a doubleheader Saturday. North Florida will play one final game against Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Central Arkansas and Liberty have already clinched the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the tournament and first-round byes. Jacksonville State and Stetson also secured postseason spots.
UNA won the second game of Friday’s twinbill behind a pair of home runs and a three-hitter from Maci Birdayshaw (10-6), who also struck out six. It was the senior’s fourth shutout this season.
Taylor Brown homered in the fifth, while Georgia Land hit a two-run shot an inning later.
Stetson won the first game thanks to Alyssa Gillman’s two-out single off Hannah Price. Mariyn Watterman (4-1) took the loss after starting the extra inning by giving up a leadoff triple. The Hatters scored the game’s final three runs, including a two-out single by Annabella McClerren in the bottom of the seventh off Elena Escobar.
The Lions’ starter allowed three hits and two runs in seven innings, but walked five.
--
Baseball
The North Alabama baseball team is on the verge of another double-digit losing streak.
Matthew Clements hit a two-out go-head single in the top of the ninth inning off Carson Howard to help North Florida beat the Lions 7-6 on Friday.
It’s the ninth straight loss for UNA (9-34, 3-19 ASUN). The Lions’ season high is 14 consecutive defeats from March 11 to April 2.
The teams will conclude the three-game series over the weekend with a 3 p.m. game Saturday and 1 p.m. start time Sunday.
The Ospreys (23-23, 9-13) tied the game in the eighth on a two-out throwing error by UNA shortstop Jackson Ferrigno that allowed Dallen Leach to score.
Kyle Machado finished with three RBIs for the Lions, while Dominick McIntyre and Ferrigno each scored twice. Howard (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits in three innings of relief. Starter Jacob Bradshaw surrendered five runs in six innings.
