Maci Birdyshaw and Hannah Price both tossed complete games to help the North Alabama softball team to a 3-1, 8-0 doubleheader sweep against Western Michigan on Saturday.
Both games took place in Florence.
Birdyshaw (6-0) allowed five hits in Game 1. She struck out four and walked three.
Price (3-1) pitched a five-inning six-hitter in the second game. The freshman from Rogers High finished with three strikeouts.
Georgia Land went a combined 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs, including a three-run homer to help the Lions (12-1) run rule Game 2. Facility Frame collected four hits and scored three times.
Danielle Taitt brought in the go-ahead run in the first game with a groundout in the fifth inning.
Addison Hudson led the Broncos (5-6) with three hits.
UNA and Western Michigan will close out the series at noon Sunday.
--
Baseball
The nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader at Cincinnati might have been more agonizing for the North Alabama baseball team than the opener.
The Lions scored four answered runs before falling to the Bearcats 9-8. Dominick McIntyre’s groundout with a runner on ended the game.
UNA (4-5) lost the opener 9-0 after Cincinnati's Dylan Brosly tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven. Kyle Machado managed the only two hits for the Lions.
Machado finished the day with a combined four hits and two RBIs. Jackson Ferrigno reached base twice and drove in two runs in the second game, while Andin Johnson collected three hits.
But UNA didn’t get much help from its pitching staff — or its fielders, who committed five errors between the games.
Justus Agosto (1-2) gave up nine runs — five earned — on eight hits in four innings in the first game. He walked five and struck out two.
Jacob Bradshaw (1-2) surrendered eight runs — five earned — on five hits in two innings of relief in Game 2. He walked four, struck out two, had two wild pitches and hit two batters.
CJ Dean and Cole Harting both homered for the Bearcats (3-6) in the opener, while Landyn Vidourek drove in five runs in the nightcap.
The two teams will meet in a second doubleheader starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
--
Men’s tennis
Chris Zhang won a tie-breaker in the second set of the No. 4 singles match to deliver the winning point in North Alabama’s 4-2 win over Jackson State on Saturday in Florence.
Zhang beat Richy Gamo 6-0, 7-6.
The Lions (2-4) also claimed wins at Nos. 1 and 5 singles from Lachlan Brain and Fedrricos Scotuzzi, respectively. They also got points from the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles matches.
--
Women’s tennis
Kalais Going’s win at No. 4 singles helped North Alabama secure a 4-1 win over Jackson State in Florence on Saturday.
Going defeated Daniela Ramos 7-6, 7-5.
She also helped the Lions (3-7) earn a doubles point after she teamed with Juliette Talieu for a 6-2 win in the No. 2 match. UNA also won the No. 3 doubles on a forfeit.
Martina Paladini won at No. 2 singles and the Lions won at No. 6 due to another forfeit. The Nos. 1 and 3 singles matches went unfinished after Going’s singles win.
--
Beach volleyball
Mackenzie Martin and Katy Floyd won all three of their matches to help North Alabama win two of its three team matches at the Tiger Beach Bash at LSU on Saturday.
The Lions opened the day with a 4-1 win over Tusculum, then dropped a 4-1 decision to SEC foe South Carolina before besting Southeastern Louisiana 3-2.
Martin and Floyd beat Tusculum Kyla Oppenhuis/Jordyn Anderson 30-28, 21-17 in No. 2 doubles and then beat South Carolina’s Kaeli Crews/Kennedy Westendorff 21-16, 21-19. They also won their No. 2 match against Southeastern Louisiana.
UNA (3-4) will face UAB and LSU on Sunday.
