Elena Escobar, Hannah Price and Maci Birdyshaw combined to strike out 16 to help the North Alabama softball team beat Alabama A&M 3-1 on Tuesday in Florence.
Escobar struck out five in the first two innings, while Price struck out six over the next three and Bridyshaw five over the final two. Neither issued a walk, but each hit a batter.
The Lions (19-8) got RBI singles from Georgia Land and Brooke Burback in the first and a sacrifice fly from Sidney Bevis in the fourth. Land finished the day 3-for-3.
Alabama A&M (14-11) scored on a double off Price in the fourth.
UNA begins a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday starting with a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
--
Baseball
Cole Foster, Ike Irish and Bryson Foster each homered and Auburn beat the North Alabama baseball team 14-1 in seven innings on Tuesday.
It's the second time the Tigers (17-7-1) have beaten the Lions by at least 10 runs this season. Auburn won a 13-1 matchup on Feb. 21 at Toyota Field in Madison. The Tigers are now 7-0 during midweek games and have outscored their opponents 73-30 in those outings.
The loss, meanwhile, ups UNA's losing streak to 11 games. The Lions (5-18) begin a three-game series at Stetson on Friday.
Irish finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. He was one of three Auburn players to score a trio of runs. Four other players reached base at least three times.
UNA starter Avery Brown surrendered six of the 14 runs. He did so in just one-third of an inning. He walked three and struck out none.
Will Shepard was the only Lions pitcher — out of the six used — to not allow the Tigers to score.
In contrast, Auburn starter Drew Nelson threw a three-hitter, struck out seven and walked one on 93 pitches.
Jackson Cheek drove in UNA's run with an RBI double in the second inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.