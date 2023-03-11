Haven Kirby and Gracie Benton each drove in a pair of runs and the North Alabama softball team beat Indiana State 6-1 in the Blues City Classic in Memphis on Saturday.
The Lions’ second game of the day against Pitt was canceled in the third inning due to rain. The score was 0-0.
UNA (15-2) will play its final two games of the tournament against Indiana State and Memphis on Sunday.
Maci Birdyshaw (7-1) allowed six hits in four innings. The run she gave up on a fielder’s choice to Maeve McDonough in the fourth.
--
Baseball
Will Morris gave up a walkoff homer and the North Alabama baseball team missed an opportunity to win the three-game set at Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Peyton Mills hit a two-out two-run shot to lead the Golden Eagles to a 5-4 nine-inning win in the first game of a doubleheader. The Lions lost Game 2 7-3.
UNA (5-9) won the first game of the series 6-5 on Friday.
The Lions led the first game on Saturday 4-0 thanks to a pair of walks, sacrifice fly and Andin Knight double over the second and third innings. But Preston Ford homered for Tennessee Tech in the sixth that cut UNA’s lead to 4-3.
Dominick McIntyre reached base twice, drove in a run and scored for the Lions in the nightcap. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, got a trio of home runs from Hayden Gilliland (3-run), Troy Baunsgard (2-run) and Nick Spardone.
UNA hosts Murray State on Tuesday.
--
Beach volleyball
North Alabama beach volleyball coach Kaleb VanDePerre switched up his top-two pairings on Saturday and the Lions came out with a pair of wins to sweep their four-match homestand.
UNA (7-6) beat Austin Peay 4-1 and then topped Liberty 5-0. The Lions beat Austin Peay 3-2 twice on Friday.
VanDePerre paired Paula Klemperer and Katy Floyd together at No. 1 and they picked up two straight-set wins over Austin Peay and Liberty. Mackenzie Martin and Taylor Seney played as the No. 2 pair. They won four straight sets.
The Lions host UT-Martin at noon Wednesday.
--
Men’s tennis
The North Alabama men’s tennis team won the top two singles matches, but lost a trio of three-set decisions to lose its ASUN opener to Bellarmine 5-2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Carlos Matarredona beat Kyle Tang in No. 1 singles 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. Brain Lachlan topped Matthew Nice in No. 2 6-1, 7-6.
The Lions lost the No. 4, 5 and 6 singles in three sets.
UNA (4-5) plays at Middle Tennessee on Friday.
