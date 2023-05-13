The North Alabama softball team could only watch from just outside the dugout by the time the nine-plus-hour marathon ended. There were a few tears, too.
Central Arkansas was the group on the field celebrating wildly. The Bears were the ones hoisting the ASUN tournament trophy the Lions had coveted, getting the championship gear and posing for photos. A berth in the NCAA regional awaits for them. There wasn’t much UNA could do.
The trip back to Florence from DeLand, Florida, will not be the most enjoyable one for the Lions. Losing, after all, often stings. Especially on a day that proved to be a frustrating one.
UNA, which entered Saturday with two chances to clinch its first Division I conference title after knocking off top-seeded Central Arkansas and second-seeded Liberty on back-to-back days, failed to do so either time. The first time the ASUN tournament needed a second deciding game since 2014.
The Bears won the first game 3-1 to force a winner-take-all Game 2. Central Arkansas then won that one 6-0 to secure its first ASUN title. It was the Lions’ first game of the tournament not decided by two or fewer runs.
The softball team now joins soccer (2018) and men’s basketball (2020-21) as the UNA athletic programs to have reached the ASUN tournament final in their respective sports only to come up short. Soccer lost 3-2 to Lipscomb. Men’s basketball 79-75 to Liberty.
Saturday, however, was a day where nothing really seemed to go right for the Lions (34-16-1).
The first game was interrupted by a rain delay with one out in the top of the sixth inning that lasted 4 hours, 43 minutes. And when play finally resumed, just past 7:30 p.m., the Bears quickly scored the go-ahead run after a Tremere Harris ground ball went between the legs of UNA second baseman Hailey Jones. Morgan Nelson then hit an insurance home run in the seventh.
Game 2 began much like the first one ended, with Central Arkansas taking advantage of an error and the use of the long ball.
Madi Young hit a two-out double in the bottom of the first inning and scored on a throwing error by Lions shortstop Haven Kirby. Mary Brown homered to center field three pitches later.
Maci Birdyshaw, who had been UNA’s most dependable pitcher throughout the ASUN tournament, found herself on the wrong end both times. The senior threw a combined 2 ⅔ innings, including just the first inning of the second game.
Elena Escobar started Game 1 and went 5 ⅓ innings. She walked six and surrendered two runs. She was charged with the second run on Jones’ error. Hannah Price and Mariyn Waterman threw the remainder of the nightcap. Price tossed 1 ⅓ innings and was charged with three runs. Waterman with one.
But none of UNA’s pitchers got much backing from the offense.
Jordan Johnson, the conference pitcher of the year, and Kayla Beaver limited the Lions to two hits in the opener. Beaver then tossed a two-hitter in Game 2. UNA’s run came on a Johnson wild pitch.
So, one purple-and-white team got to celebrate on Saturday. Just not the one the Lions hoped it would be.
