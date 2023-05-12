The longer the North Alabama softball team spends in Florida, the more it finds itself moving its name tag along the ASUN tournament board.
Now, the Lions are on the cusp of landing UNA its first piece of Division I hardware.
Liberty second baseman Savannah Woodard botched a ground ball to allow two runs to score and the Lions knocked off the No. 2 seed in the tournament 3-1 in 10 innings on Friday in the winner’s bracket final.
It’s the second day UNA has beaten one of the league’s top teams. The Lions beat top-seeded Central Arkansas on Thursday.
Now, UNA (34-14-1) will play for the ASUN title at noon Saturday. A second game, if necessary, will follow.
The Lions are the third UNA sports program to play for a DI conference championship, joining soccer (2018) and men’s basketball (2020-21). But neither of those programs managed to bring home the trophy. Soccer fell to Lipscomb 3-2 and men’s basketball 79-75 to Liberty.
Georgia Land hit the ground ball that provided the two runs UNA needed after Rachel Roupe hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth for Liberty. Sidney Bevis provided the Lions’ other run courtesy of a third-inning single.
Maci Birdyshaw (12-6) once again picked up the win. The senior threw 4 ⅔ innings of relief and gave up two hits. Elena Escobar got the start and struck out seven.
Now, there’s just one more space to move on the ASUN tournament board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.