FLORENCE — Ashley Cozart has already seen the field. Her team already finished its final walkthrough.
That only leaves the North Alabama softball coach hoping for something that will be a little outside her control for Tuesday.
“We need some good weather,” Cozart said. “I’m hoping for a little more sun and a little less wind. I have my fingers crossed.”
It’s supposed to be around 45 degrees and a little windy at first pitch — slated for 6 p.m. — between the Lions and Alabama at Florence Sportsplex.
UNA (17-2), after all, wants to put on a good show against the Crimson Tide (20-6), which is ranked 19th in the latest D1Softball Top 25 poll. This will be just the second time the Lions will serve as the home team against an SEC opponent. They hosted Mississippi State at their home field for a doubleheader in 2021, but lost both.
Overall, UNA is 0-9 all-time against SEC competition, which included losses at Alabama in 2021 and 2022.
“I told the players today to really enjoy (Tuesday) because nerves and excitement and fear can sometimes take over in the moment,” Cozart said. “You put yourself in a great position to enjoy it. There’s going to 3,000-plus people and they’ve helped create that. I want them to experience that.”
And by great position, Cozart means winning. The Lions are tied for their best start in program history and have had some numbers to help back that up.
They’ve outscored their opponents 114-28. They rank eighth in Division I in team batting average (.352), seventh in ERA (1.31) and fifth in fielding percentage (.982). Oklahoma and Clemson are the only other teams to rank in the top eight in those categories.
It’s why Cozart hasn’t necessarily had to worry a whole lot about her team being too anxious or uptight. Sure, there is slated to be quite a few more people in attendance than normal — Cozart estimated there were about 900 at the Mississippi State game. But the players so far have been relaxed and loose. At practice Monday, pitcher Maci Birdyshaw responded that it’s simply another game for UNA.
“Don’t let the moment be too big,” Cozart said. “Just play within yourself and have fun. This is something you dream about when you’re little.”
Another thing you might dream about? Perhaps knocking off a top-25 program.
So?
“You know what?” Cozart asked. “This team has shown me that they’re fighters and that they believe, and I absolutely believe we can.”
Fingers crossed, then, for some good weather.
