FLORENCE — Alexis Callins and Jade Moore stood off to the side while coach Missy Tiber was conducting a postgame interview when a song began playing through the PA system.
It was catchy enough for Callins to break into a little dance.
For North Alabama, the end of Thursday’s game — a 55-52 win over Jacksonville — provided a short reprieve and a chance to relax for a minute.
It was the Lions’ seventh game in 15 days after a pair of Central Arkansas games at the start of February needed to be rescheduled. There’s still another two to go with North Florida visiting Florence on Saturday before a trip to Jacksonville on Wednesday to conclude UNA's regular season. In all, it will be nine games in a 21-day span.
“The days between (games) we’re probably feeling it,” said Callins, her eyes growing wide. “But gameday, you’ve just got to block it out and put your head down and go.”
Fair enough.
Since starting its condensed stretch of games Feb. 9, UNA has won five of its last seven after beginning league play 2-5. Thursday’s win secured a berth to the ASUN tournament. The Lions (13-14, 8-8) are in a tie for sixth place with Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State.
Florida Gulf Coast, Liberty, Lipscomb, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky have locked up the other five spots. Only 10 of the league’s 14 teams will make it.
At the present moment, Jacksonville State holds a tiebreaker over UNA thanks to a Jan. 28 win. The Lions have one over Kennesaw State having beaten the Owls on Jan. 26. Kennesaw State has beaten Jacksonville State twice.
But those matters can be solved later. And with two games still to go, UNA would like to determine its own seeding instead of leaving it to others.
“I feel like we’re very deserving of (a tournament berth),” Moore said. “We’ve worked really hard. I think that just gives us a feel to keep going and win more games.”
And some more confidence, too.
Against Jacksonville, the Lions needed some shots in the final minute to have that relaxing postgame. Callins hit a 3 with 56 seconds to go to put UNA up 50-48. Forty-five seconds after that, Moore provided a catch-and-shoot insurance 3 to make to put the Lions up five. Skyler Gill iced the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.
Moore finished with a team-high 15 points, while Callins and Gill each added 12.
Moore, Gill and Hina Suzuki all played at least 28 minutes.
Shynia Jackson led the Dolphins (11-15, 5-11) with 26 points and 15 rebounds. She was 11-of-17 from the floor.
“We’ve just continued to fight all year long just to get to this stage and we’re finally up to the .500 mark (in conference play),” Tiber said. “We had a hard schedule to start with all the top teams in the league and that eventually catches up to you, but that’s why it’s important to take care of business and not get so discouraged.
“I’m just really pleased with the fight our players had.”
Perhaps there will be some more.
There usually is during March basketball.
“This gives us a shot to win something,” Callins said. “Hopefully, we get a good placement with these next two games and we can win once we get (to the tournament).”
