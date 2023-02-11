FLORENCE — The normal postgame meeting at midcourt usually offers North Alabama a chance to reflect on what went wrong or what went right. It might even serve as the opportunity for a pep talk, if needed.
It’s nothing elaborate. Just something quick before the Lions head off to the locker room to close the door on one day and get set for another. A chance to highlight the positives or the negatives.
Count Saturday as an opportunity to do both.
UNA’s 67-57 loss to Liberty proved to be somewhat disheartening — a missed moment to knock off one of the ASUN’s top bullies — and an encouraging sign — showing the Lions have the ability to compete competitively against those teams — all wrapped into one.
“It sucks to lose, but the fact that we keep getting better as a team, especially playing against bigger girls, I think we’re still growing,” sophomore Olivia Jones said. “We’re still rebuilding, so I think we took great strides tonight.”
Since UNA (9-13, 4-7) made the move from the Gulf South, its Division II conference, in 2018, Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast have consistently been among the league’s top-tier teams. The Flames (17-7, 11-2) have not finished worse than third in the regular season with the Eagles right above.
The Lions record against those two? It’s 3-15, including 2-8 against Liberty and 1-8 against FCCU.
But Saturday was only the fifth time UNA has managed to keep the game to 10 points or less against the Flames, which used seven players listed at 5-foot-9 or taller compared to the Lions’ two. The previous three games had been by at least 12 points.
“I think we fought really hard, we just lost it at the end,” junior Jade Moore said. “But I think our effort was there.”
That’s perhaps where the negative comes in.
UNA took its first lead at the end of the third quarter after Olivia Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner, courtesy of a no-look assist from Moore. But after that, the Lions struggled down the stretch. UNA went 4-for-15 from the field with four turnovers in the fourth. Liberty, on the other hand, went 8-for-12.
It was reminiscent of the first quarter when the Lions opened 3-for-16 compared to the Flames’ 6-for-16.
It didn’t help that Skyler Gill was relegated to the bench for the second half with a leg injury. When asked about it after the game, coach Missy Tiber wasn’t sure what the extent of the injury was, but believed Gill ended up getting kneed.
Gill played just 16 minutes and finished with two points and two rebounds. The sophomore had been averaging 11.2 points and eight rebounds entering the game.
Jade Moore led the Lions with 11 points, while Alexis Callins added 10 and Olivia Jones and Hina Suzuki each had nine. Suzuki also had 11 assists.
Mya Berkman led Liberty with 20 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Kennedi Williams had 14 points and Dee Brown 10.
The Flames outrebounded UNA 43-26.
“(Gill) thought she could get it loosened up and when she told me that, I decided we would start Cam (Jones) in the second half and see if she could get loose,” Tiber said. “But in the end, I decided it was better to sit her until we could figure out what was wrong.”
It’ll be something to watch going forward with the Lions set to play eight games over a 17-day stretch starting Monday.
So, it’ll be back to the film to study up on some of those positives and negatives.
There’s a little bit of both.
“I would say I’m encouraged by (Saturday’s game),” Tiber said. “I like how hard the kids played. They never gave up. They kept continuing to fight. We didn’t start the game the greatest — the first and fourth quarters were similar.
“But our mindset was good, our coachability was good and they played hard. They just beat us.”
