For all the issues Central Arkansas caused North Alabama at the beginning of February, it appears the Bears offered up a parting gift of sorts on Tuesday.
Emma Kate Tittle led five Lions to score in double figures with 16 points and UNA routed Central Arkansas 75-42 in Conway, Arkansas, in what ended up being the Bears’ season finale.
During the middle of the matchup, Central Arkansas (8-18, 3-15 ASUN) announced it was canceling the final three games of its season due to lack of numbers. The Bears began the season with 10 players, but were whittled down to just five due to injuries and departures. They competed last month with either six or seven.
UNA and Central Arkansas were slated to play Feb. 3 and 5, but those games were pushed back to Feb. 13 and Tuesday because of the Bears inability to field the minimum roster.
Now, North Florida, Jacksonville and Austin Peay — the three teams slated to play Central Arkansas — will be awarded forfeit victories. Jacksonville, which plays UNA on Thursday, and North Florida, which plays the Lions on Saturday, both sit behind the UNA in the ASUN standings. The Lions are tied for seventh place in the league.
The top 10 of the 14 teams qualify for the conference tournament. Seven of the spots have already been filled by Florida Gulf Coast, Liberty, Lipscomb, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.
“While the NCAA officially records unplayed games as a ‘no contest,’ each conference is permitted to allow forfeits in the standings to seed their own tournaments,” the ASUN said in a statement. “The standings used to seed the ASUN women’s basketball tournament will include a full slate of results, including the forfeits.”
Alexis Callins added 12 points for the UNA, which has won three of its last four. Of course, two of those wins were against the Bears, who were tied for last in the conference standings with Queens (North Carolina).
It was also the first time the Lions won back-to-back road games this season. They're now 4-9 away from the Flowers Hall building.
Skyler Gill had 11 points and 10 rebounds for UNA (12-14, 7-8), while Jade Moore and Cameron Jones finished with 10 points each.
Kinley Fisher and Gloria Fornah led Central Arkansas with 11 points apiece.
The Lions shot 27-of-62 from the field and 12-of-32 from 3-point range. Tittle finished 6-of-12 overall and 4-of-8 on her 3-point attempts.
The Bears made just 15 of 51 attempts. They were 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.
UNA led wire to wire and led by as many as 21 points in the first half. The closest Central Arkansas managed in the second half was 18 points, 45 seconds into the third quarter on a Leah Perry jumper.
