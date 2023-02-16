It’s been a common theme for North Alabama this season — the Lions don’t play well away from Florence.
Antwainette Walker, the ASUN’s leading scorer, recorded her 25th straight game with double-figure points to help Eastern Kentucky beat UNA 76-63 on Thursday in Richmond.
Walker finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds. Alice Recanati led the Colonels (15-12, 8-6) with 15 points, while Emma Hacker added 13 and Marissa Mackins 12. Danielle Rainey had eight rebounds.
The Lions (10-14, 5-8) are now 2-9 away from the Flowers Hall building that houses their home arena with three of their remaining five regular-season games still to be played on the road. They play at Bellarmine on Sunday, Central Arkansas on Tuesday and Jacksonville on March 1. The two remaining home games are against Jacksonville and North Florida.
They're 8-5, meanwhile, at home.
Skyler Gill led UNA with 21 points — her highest total in ASUN play — to go along with 11 rebounds. Emma Kate Tittle had 15 points and Alyssa Clutter 11. It was Tittle’s first time scoring in double figures since she finished with 23 against Arkansas State on Dec. 8.
But the remaining seven players shot a combined 6-for-28 for 16 points, with none scoring more than five. Three didn't record a single point.
The Lions finished 25-for-62 from the field overall and just 5-for-20 from beyond the arc. Eastern Kentucky was 26-for-59 and 5-for-22, respectively.
The problem was a slow start for UNA, which had nine points when the first quarter ended after making two of its 10 attempts. The Lions never fully recovered. The Colonels led by 14 at the break and by as many as 16 in the second half.
UNA managed to cut Eastern Kentucky’s lead to single digits three times in the fourth — a pair of layups from Clutter with a jumper from Tittle sandwiched in between.
