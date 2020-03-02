When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: Flowers Hall
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable Starters
UNA: G Ivy Wallen (5-7, Sr., 15.7 ppg); G Ansley Eubank (5-11, Sr., 7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg); F Brittany Panetti (6-1, Jr. 10.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg); G Kenysha Coulson (5-10, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg); G Emma Wallen (5-7, Sr., 12.4 ppg)
NJIT: G Ellyn Stoll (5-8, Jr. 9 ppg); G Kenna Squier (5-9, Fr. 11.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); G Danielle Tunstall (5-11, Sr., 12.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F Maria Fux (6-0, Fr., 4.8 ppg); G Kennedy Cash (5-9, Fr., 1.6 ppg);
Game notes
Season finale for both teams … UNA won the first meeting this year, 57-55 on Feb. 3, and is 3-0 all time against the Highlanders. … The game is senior night for UNA, as the Lions will honor its five seniors, all of which have been in the starting lineup the past two seasons. … The Lions are coming off their biggest win of the season, beating the top-ranked team in the ASUN, Florida Gulf Coast. The win for UNA snapped the Eagles’ 42-game conference winning streak… NJIT is on a five-game losing streak and is looking to close its season with a win. … A win for UNA locks up the No. 2 spot in the ASUN conference tournament, which starts Mar. 7. … In the win over FGCU, Emma Wallen scored 22 points to pass Amber Rutherford on UNA’s all-time leading scorer list and she needs just 14 points to pass Amber Deline for second place, behind her sister Ivy. … NJIT’s leading scorer is Danielle Tunstall, who scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds last time out in a loss to Kennesaw State. … Ivy Wallen needs just four assists to reach 200 for the season. … UNA hosts a first-round game in the ASUN tournament at Flowers Hall on Mar. 7, but won’t know its opponent until all ASUN games conclude this evening.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.