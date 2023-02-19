Jade Moore scored a team-high 16 points and Emma Kate Tittle added 15 to help North Alabama beat Bellarmine 66-49 on Sunday in Louisville, Kentucky.
The game was delayed about an hour due to some last-minute court cleanup from a farmers convention that took place on the Knights’ home floor throughout the week.
It’s just the third road win of the season for the Lions (11-14, 6-8 ASUN) in 12 tries. They’re 8-5 inside the Flowers Hall building.
The win puts UNA in eighth place in the league standings. Six of the 10 spots for the conference tournament — Florida Gulf Coast, Liberty, Lipscomb, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State — have already been locked up.
Alexis Callins added 12 points for the Lions, while Ruth Bagolun added nine points and nine rebounds, and Skyler Gill six points, seven boards, eight steals and three blocks.
Sheniqua Coatney led the Knights (8-20, 4-11) with 22 points. She was the only Bellarmine player to score in double figures. Gracie Merkle, who came into the game third in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per game, was held to six points and four rebounds.
UNA led for 33:42 of game time with the Knights’ last lead coming with 5:55 left in the third quarter on a pair of Claire Knies free throws. The Lions, who only led by a point at the break, were up by 13 points by the end of the third and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.
UNA shot 23-of-61 (37.7%) from the floor and 10-of-32 from beyond the arc. Bellarmine was 19-of-39 (48.7%) and 0-of-4, respectively.
The Lions remain on the road for a Tuesday matchup at Central Arkansas. They’ll then host Jacksonville on Thursday, North Florida on Saturday and play at Jacksonville the following Wednesday in the regular-season finale.
