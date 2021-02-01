Jaila Roberts UNA basketball
Buy Now

Jaila Roberts and the UNA women's basketball team will host Florida Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flowers Hall. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

North Alabama will play Florida Gulf Coast this weekend in both men's and women's basketball, the ASUN Conference announced Monday afternoon. Both teams were previously scheduled to be off.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.