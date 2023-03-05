North Alabama’s conference play ended the same way it started back in January — with a loss at Lipscomb.
Blythe Pearson and Molly Heard both scored 14 points to help lead the Bisons to a 63-53 win over the Lions in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals in Nashville.
The loss ended UNA’s season and snapped a five-game win streak. The Lions (15-15) are now 1-5 in the conference tournament since joining in 2018.
It’s the third win for Lipscomb over UNA this season. The Bisons (20-11) won 62-60 on Jan. 2 in Nashville and 73-69 on Jan. 19 in Florence. The Lions went just 5-10 away from the Flowers Hall building.
Lipscomb will play at Liberty in the ASUN semifinals on Wednesday. Florida Gulf Coast will host Austin Peay in the other. The final is set to take place on Saturday.
Skyler Gill led UNA with 18 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double to go along with eight blocks. She made six of the team’s 18 field goals. No other Lions made more than two. Emma Kate Tittle had eight points.
UNA shot 29.5% from the field and were only 7-of-30 from beyond the arc. The Lions were outscored 40-22 in the second half and managed just nine points in the fourth quarter. They were outrebounded 31-19 over the final 20 minutes and 52-39 overall.
UNA led 44-43 heading into the fourth, but never lead after Bella Vinson hit a free throw at the start of the frame.
Lipscomb made 22 of 61 shots overall and was 5-of-26 from 3-point range.
Vinson added 13 points for the Bisons, while Pearson pulled down 10 rebounds and Aleah Sorrentino 11.
