North Alabama baseball recognized 18 former players for its 2010-19 team of the decade on Tuesday.
Players were selected by a panel of UNA athletic department personnel and broken down by position groups, including infielders, outfielders, starting pitchers, relief pitchers, utility players and one designated hitter.
The group of infielders included former players such as first baseman Josh Cyr (2010-13), second baseman Michael Schmidt (2011-12), shortstop Brett Guzay (2014-15), third baseman Kyle Hubbuch (2015-18) and catcher Kevin Hall (2015-16).
Cyr finished his UNA career with 198 hits, 158 runs scored, 166 RBIs, 48 doubles and 24 home runs. Schmidt had a big senior year with the Lions, hitting .377 with 56 runs scored and 39 RBIs.
Jake Ward (2013-14), Drake Tucker (2016-17) and Chase Porch (2009-10) were selected as outfielders.
Ward was a .332 career hitter and scored 78 runs in two seasons with 42 RBIs and 27 steals. Tucker finished his senior year with a .365 average, 38 runs scored and 36 RBIs. He also was 20-of-25 on steals.
Dylan Boston (2013-15) and Josh Carpenter (2011-14) were named as utility players and Jake Sloan (2011-12) was picked as the designated hitter.
The group of starting pitchers combined for 109 wins collectively over their careers at UNA. The list includes Chad Boughner (2009, 11-13), Brantley Claunch (2012-15), Tyler Joyner (2017-18), Trey Mitchell (2008-11) and Riley Anderson (2012-16).
Boughner is the winningest pitcher in UNA history with 31 wins, and Joyner, who was previously named the Gulf South Conference’s pitcher of the decade, ranks second in school history with 210 career strikeouts.
Channing Wall (2017-18) and Jacob Westerhouse (2012-15) were picked as relief pitchers.
Wall finished with a 6-2 career record with 11 saves. Those 11 saves rank fifth for most saves in school history. Westerhouse’s eight saves rank seventh best in school history and he led the Lions with a 1.49 ERA in 2015.
