As North Alabama football enters its third year of a transition to NCAA Division I, the Lions are starting to get a sense of what it takes to compete each week.
For UNA, competing starts with added depth, a key point for recruiting in the offseason after the Lions struggled to maintain consistency throughout games in 2019. Of course, COVID-19 turned the world upside down, but UNA was able to add on the offensive line. The Lions also got through a spring practice period relatively safe with a few coaching changes along the way.
Now, with the Big South moving forward with football starting Sept. 3, coach Chris Willis and company are hoping to continue to build UNA into the program it needs to be once the Lions are cleared for postseason play in 2022.
“We’re still trying to earn our stripes in this league,” Willis said on a Zoom call for Big South Media Day on Tuesday. “I think people are still trying to get used to who we are. We still have to earn that respect, and we’ve got to do it on the field.
“I tell this to everybody, and I'm not trying to be arrogant, but I think we’re a sleeping giant here. It’s just a matter of time.”
In that time, UNA will set off for some big games such as Virginia Tech on Sept. 26 (pending a decision from the ACC on the season) and at BYU for the season finale on Nov. 21.
However, it’s not just people within the program that are seeing progress and potential from the Lions.
Campbell is the only team in the Big South to play UNA in the two years since the Lions have started the transition, splitting wins and losses against them in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Head coach Mike Minter said he’s seen UNA make a lot of strides, and he speaks from experience in building a team. Campbell has transitioned from a non-scholarship program to one with a full allotment.
“Every year, they (have) gotten better with their talent,” Minter said. “Every year, they (have) gotten better with their talent. You can see the progression. Those big ole' boys they got up front on the defensive line? I’m like ‘Where (did) they come from?’ Then I forgot (coach) was in the state of Alabama (and) that’s probably where they came from.”
While the added depth is important for UNA, quarterback is a bigger issue. The Lions will have to replace Christian Lopez, who shined for two seasons.
Willis said on Tuesday he wasn’t ready to make a quarterback decision, whether it's Blake Dever, Rett Files or Reid Herring. He said he does, however, feel confident given what each has as far as talent, as well as what’s surrounding them up front and at skill positions.
“I want to get into fall camp and let that develop,” Willis said. “ If any of these quarterbacks want this job and want to stand up in front of everybody, they need to win the job in the film room and be coachable. I think we’ve got some guys that are going to do that, and it's going to be fun to watch.”
With depth comes competition, which is what Willis wants for his team. When co-offensive coordinator Zach Lisko, who still works with the offensive line, walks into a position meeting, he’ll see a number of players to work with, Willis said. That gives the staff a reason to be excited.
As far as skill positions go, it’s no secret that the receivers will be important to UNA’s success on offense this season.
Redshirt junior Andre Little said transitioning through a number of different coaches throughout the offseason hasn’t been an issue for him and his teammates. In the end, it’s up to the players to perform.
And they’re excited to show the rest of college football what they’re all about.
“We’re very motivated with this schedule that we have, especially with playing FBS teams,” Little said. “Day in and day out, I feel like we just put in the work, and sometimes we don’t get the recognition, but time will give it to us.”
At the same time, however, UNA’s opponents have taken notice.
“UNA had a very good receiving corps,” Gardner-Webb junior wide receiver Izaiah Gathings said. “That was a fun game.”
UNA won 34-30 at Gardner-Webb last season, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:57 remaining, to finish 4-7. The game featured more than 700 yards passing and a UNA rally from a 20-0 deficit.
“They had a good receiver, slot receiver, everybody else was pretty solid,” Gardner-Webb senior linebacker Darien Reynolds said. “It was kind of fun for us playing a team from Alabama.”
On defense, UNA is excited about the return of fifth-year senior safety K.J. Smith, who is “accountable,” Willis said, and is expected to lead on the back end.
Both Willis and senior linebacker Will Evans said they are excited about the potential of the front seven. At defensive end, Willis says senior Wallace Cowins Jr. has “NFL potential” and he’s joined by Brodric Martin on the inside and Devonte Toles at the other end.
The linebacker group also added depth with the return of Christon Taylor, who was dismissed from the team prior to the 2019 season but has rejoined for 2020.
“He signed with me, we were actually real close, all the time he’s been here,” Evans said of Taylor. “He’s a great addition to the room, he brings a lot of heart on the field.”
On the topic of knowing what it takes to be successful in NCAA Division I, Evans and Little said the 2019 season, as well as 2018, has taught them a lot.
Whether it was facing FCS powerhouses North Dakota State and Montana or holding their own in the Big South, UNA players feel like, with the past experience, the best is yet to come.
“We got a feel for everybody ... just how they play,” Evans said of the last two years. “(We got) a feel where we are as a program, and I feel like we’re not too far away, honestly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.