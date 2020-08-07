FLORENCE — There was a time when Charlotte Kellett wasn’t as fond of running, but after an ACL injury a few years ago she became especially motivated to stay fit and avoid a setback.
It’s good the junior forward on the North Alabama soccer team is OK with running because her offseason featured a lot of it.
With gyms closed and weightlifting opportunities limited, she said put in around 10 miles of running per week with plenty of sprinting mixed in, too.
“We were actually locked down in England, so you were only allowed out to exercise,” Kellett said. “So I actually ran more because it was nice to get out of the house for that hour a day.”
Kellett and her teammates were on the UNA soccer field Thursday morning for the first practice of the season.
It was a welcome day for UNA coach Chris Walker, who was glad to see “the longest spring break ever” come to an end.
“Obviously we want to play,” Walker said. “We want to try and play as best we can. I think we’re doing everything we possibly can to move in that direction (and) to keep them all healthy.”
With international travel restrictions in place this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walker was worried about what his roster would even look like. Four of the Lions are from England and there is one each from Canada, Germany and Sweden.
“We went through a spell where we couldn’t get seven of them back in the country,” Walker said. “We have a roster of 24. So not being able to get seven of them back in — every player’s important — but seven players taken away from a group of 24 would have almost killed us, left us really shorthanded.”
Malin Andersson of Sweden and Chloe Fell of England are still overseas getting their visas arranged and should be on campus before classes begin, Walker said.
Kellett flew back to the United States last Monday.
“It was kind of tight getting back but it worked out good in the end,” she said. “To be apart for so long’s been hard. So now it’s great to be back. It’s like we never left.”
UNA still awaits word from the ASUN on whether there will be any additional changes to the fall sports calendar.
As of now, the Lions’ schedule features nine games. They visit Alabama on Sept. 20 then have eight ASUN games.
UNA will play four ASUN opponents twice each — once at home and once on the road. Those teams are Lipscomb, Liberty, Kennesaw State and league newcomer Bellarmine.
“We love traveling, but safety comes first at the moment,” Kellett said. “So to be able to still play games at the moment as it stands is going to be great. I know other people have had their seasons canceled, so the fact that we still have a season right now is great.”
UNA is eligible for the conference tournament and made the ASUN final two years ago but, as a transitioning member to Division I, is not yet eligible for national tournaments.
Walker said communication and flexibility have been essential.
“Normally five weeks ago I’ve sent out ‘Hey, this is what time we arrive, this is what we’ll do, bang, bang, bang, all the way through almost November. So they know what they’re doing with classes and everything,” Walker said. “It changes every week, not from a UNA perspective but just the country in general.
“So it’s been hard on that, but the girls have been fantastic.”
Soccer obviously involves the type of physical contact that has been generally absent for nearly five months.
“I mean I just think we have to stay safe and we have to abide by the rules that have been set out,” Kellett said. “I know that the coaches and training staff have all our best interests at heart. They’re not going to make us do anything that we feel uncomfortable with.”
UNA finished 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the ASUN last year. Walker, entering his eighth season at UNA, said this should be one of his deeper teams.
Even in a pandemic, some challenges remain the same as ever. Kellett played with UNA last year and knows all about Alabama humidity, but some newcomers are still learning.
Walker said Alice Bussey, a freshman from England, commented during practice about how hot it felt.
“It’s like ‘Uhh, it’s mid-70s,’” Walker said with a smile. “This is a great day. Just wait until Saturday when it’s like 90."
