Whatever North Alabama had in the first half against Alabama A&M, it completely lost in the second.
It looked like UNA (1-2) was on its way to its best defensive performance of the season after leading 18-0 at the break Saturday night. But UNA was outscored 28-6 in another second-half collapse, losing to the Bulldogs, 31-24.
The defense, which controlled the line of scrimmage and bottled up quarterback Aqeel Glass and the Alabama A&M (2-1) offense early on, was gashed in the second half, particularly with the Bulldogs’ running game. Alabama A&M finished with 272 yards on the ground.
“They were taking our will from us,” head coach Chris Willis said. “We just couldn’t get a stop.”
Senior Defensive lineman Brodric Martin, who finished the game with eight total tackles and two pass breakups, thought his teammates were swarming to the ball and the energy was there in the first half. But not so much the rest of the game.
“I think it was fatigue more than anything,” Martin said. “We weren’t ready for what they hit us with. It just happened like that.”
The Lions’ most reliable player on Saturday night was kicker Joe Gurley. Gurley was 4 for 4 on field goals and launched a career-high 61-yard punt in the second quarter. Another one of his punts was muffed by A&M’s Gary Quarles. One of his kickoffs was muffed and recovered by UNA.
But even with the special teams success, Willis wanted more points.
“I felt like in the first half we left some points out there,” Willis said. “We’re not scoring enough.”
UNA had success offensively in the first half thanks to its running game. Terence Humphrey, who finished the game rushing 15 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, punched in the game’s first touchdown from 19 yards out.
But when the running game stalled, so did the Lions’ offense. The Bulldogs adjusted and started loading the box to make Christian Lopez throw. When Lopez did drop back, Alabama A&M applied pressure, sacking him four times.
Humphrey, trying to explain why the offense struggled, agreed with his teammates.
“Maybe fatigue, maybe we were just tired, I don’t know,” Humphrey said. “We didn’t play as good as we should have in the second half.”
Trailing with less than two minutes to go, Lopez found Cortez Hall for a 28-yard completion that brought the Lions to the Alabama A&M 34-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. But two plays later, Lopez dropped back, was hit and fumbled, giving the ball to Alabama A&M who effectively kneeled to run out the clock.
“We just didn’t execute, things got sloppy,” Lopez said. “Part of it’s on me, I take ownership. We just got to finish.”
Willis was visibly frustrated after the game, alluding to it being the second week in a row that his team collapsed in the second half. The Lions have been outscored 76-6 in the second half of the last two games.
He didn’t point to one specific reason for it, but rather explained that it was a combination of a lot of little things. Penalties, (UNA was flagged nine times for 93 yards), lack of execution and giving up big plays all fall into the mix.
“Last week’s team didn’t do anything any different,” Willis said. “We’ll have to see what this week’s team (does).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.