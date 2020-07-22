The Big South Conference is set to begin fall sports starting Sept. 3, the league announced Wednesday.
The decision was made by the league’s Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals.
For North Alabama football, this means the Lions are set to play on the road at Western Illinois on Sept. 3, barring any changes from the Leathernecks’ league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
In a release, the Big South cited that the decision was made to “provide each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process.”
Teams can continue with any current athletic activities in accordance with the NCAA.
Any rescheduling needed due to other conferences canceling or the Big South’s own Hampton deciding to suspend fall sports will be up to the discretion of the athletic department of the school.
UNA will have to decide what it will do with an open date, as the Lions were set to play Hampton at Braly Stadium on Nov. 14.
The Big South also confirmed on Wednesday that the conference’s virtual media day is still on and scheduled for July 28.
This story will be updated.
