As it currently stands, North Alabama football will play in the 2020 season.
The Big South Conference is set to begin fall sports starting Sept. 3, the league announced Wednesday.
The decision was made by the league’s Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals.
For North Alabama football, this means the Lions are set to play on the road at Western Illinois on Sept. 3, barring any changes from the Leathernecks’ league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“There’s a lot between now and (then), but I think it gives us something to shoot for and move forward with,” UNA athletic director Mark Linder said.
In conversations with Western Illinois, UNA has said the Leathernecks have made plans and fully expect the Lions to play in Macomb, Illinois on Sept. 3.
In a release, the Big South cited that the decision was made to “provide each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the re-socialization process.”
Teams can continue with any current athletic activities in accordance with the NCAA.
UNA teams in all other sports compete in the ASUN Conference, which has not made any announcement about the fall sports calendar.
UNA brought scholarship football players back on campus July 6 and started activities July 13.
“That’s the reason we brought them back. We were hoping for football season,” Linder said. “As long as that hope remains, then we’ll continue to work hard and move forward and do it as safely as we can.”
Any rescheduling necessary - due to opponents or opponents' conferences calling off games - will be up to the discretion of the athletic department of each school.
That means UNA will have to decide what it will do with an open date Nov. 14, when the Lions were set to play Hampton at Braly Stadium.
Hampton announced last week it will not be playing sports this fall and plans to resume sports in the spring semester.
Linder said UNA will work in conjunction with the Big South to figure out the best course of action to replace the Hampton game.
“Whether it's insert(ing) a non-conference opponent or maybe juggle the schedule around a little bit, but it's still really premature to speculate,” Linder said.
The Big South also confirmed Wednesday that the conference’s virtual media day is still on and scheduled for July 28.
UNA head coach Chris Willis was not available for a call Wednesday, but indicated he was pleased with the news from the Big South.
“Let's hope it sticks,” he said in a text message.
