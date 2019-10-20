FLORENCE — It was a night where, for the majority of the game, nothing was working for the North Alabama offense in the 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern (2-5).
When it did, however, it was once again too late.
The Lions (2-5) mustered only 13 points on offense and only 265 total yards. To end the first half, UNA’s drives ended in an interception, three straight punts and a missed field goal. The Lions could never really find the momentum needed to get going. When it did in the second half, mistakes, including turnovers, kept the Lions from a chance to come from behind and take the lead.
“We gotta make plays, that’s the name of the game, you gotta make plays,” receiver Jakobi Byrd said. “When you don’t make them, you put your team in a bind. We put the defense in a bad situation.”
Trailing by five with just under a minute left in the game, UNA got into CSU territory after consecutive completions from Christian Lopez.
But then Lopez threw a pass intended for Byrd that was overthrown and intercepted by CSU’s Jamari Smalls. The interception, the third thrown by Lopez, ended the game.
“I was glad we got the ball back with a chance, I knew we were going to make it interesting,” head coach Chris Willis. “We’re always just right there, but we just can’t get over the hump.”
The defense did well to keep the Buccaneers out of the end zone, but as the game wore on, the Lions struggled to stop the run, as CSU gashed the UNA front seven for 271 yards.
"After we missed a few tackles on defense, they started to really bruise us,” linebacker Jalen Dread said. “That’s where a few of those plays came in that really hurt us in the long run.”
Dread, who finished with nine total tackles, also had one of UNA’s biggest plays of the game. He scored on a 62-yard interception return in the first quarter, the game’s first touchdown and UNA’s last until just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter when Terence Humphrey Jr. scored from four yards away.
The senior linebacker said the play, similar to his interception against Hampton, gave his teammates “juice”, allowing them to play with an edge.
But once CSU got the running game going, led by 134 rushing yards from Jamari Dunbar, the defense struggled to keep it that way, resulting in more touchdowns for the Buccaneers, capped of a eight-yard touchdown run from Terence Wilson with 6:57 remaining.
What made matters worse was that it seemed as if the offense was a step behind from the start. Humphrey was the leading rusher with 38 of the Lions’ 59 yards. Lopez was 15 for 32 with 206 yards and three interceptions.
“Every mistake that was made, it was us,” Byrd said. “It wasn’t anything the defense was doing. It was just us making simple mistakes that hurt us in the long term.”
When the offense struggled, the defense played well. When the defense couldn’t contain CSU’s offense in the second half, the offense found ways to put up points. Even special teams played a part, with two field goals from Joe Gurley and a 64-yard kickoff return from Andre Little to set up a touchdown.
However, the consistency of keeping all three phases of the team in check throughout the game that’s still on the mind of Willis, his coaching staff and the players.
“It’s just an up and down, look great on one drive, not the next drive,” Willis said. “It’s just kind of the way the team’s been.”
