KILLEN — UT-Martin shot even par 288 in the final round to win the TVA Credit Union Invitational Tuesday afternoon at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club.
The Skyhawks finished with a 36-hole total of 575 to edge host North Alabama by five shots. The Lions shot 290 in the final round and finished at 580. New Orleans was third at 587.
The Skyhawks began the final round of the rain-shortened event with a three-stroke advantage over the Lions on what was a crowded leaderboard in the nine-team event, and shot the day’s best team score.
UAB’s Alfie Fox shot a second-consecutive 69 to capture medalist honors at 6-under par 138. He beat UT-Martin’s Nick Wolf, who closed with a 70, and Ole Miss’ Charlie Miller, by three shots.
UNA’s Karl-Filip Einarsson, who had a share of the lead after an opening 68, shot 74 in the second round and finished third at 142.
UNA’s Ike Alexander, who started the day tied for the tournament lead, slipped to a 77 and finished in a seven-way tie for ninth place at 1-over 145 along with teammate Cedric Otten.
Other scores for UNA’s A team were: Jackson Wedgeworth (72-147), Thomas Regan (73-149) and Dakota Terry (77-150).
UNA B team scores in addition to Alexander were: Frankie Wade (72-150), Brant Bishop (77-150), Rob Richards (73-151) and Eli Hodges (77-153). UNA’s B team finished in sixth place.
Hunter Logan of Mississippi State had the day’s best round, a 5-under 67.
