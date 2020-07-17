The three North Alabama players included Thursday in the Gulf South's all-decade softball list helped the Lions excel in obvious ways.
But coach Ashley Cozart knows those three also added plenty of value to the team in ways that might have been a little more subtle.
Former pitcher Hillary Carpenter and former first baseman Brooklynn Clark were named to the all-decade first team, and current pitcher Megan Garst was an honorable mention. Garst was not eligible for more than honorable mention because she only played in the GSC one year.
Carpenter and Clark were key figures of UNA's 2016 NCAA Division II championship team.
A Hatton graduate, Carpenter earned a school-record 33 wins in that 2016 season and was named most outstanding player of the NCAA tournament. She made the all-Gulf South team all four years of college (2014-17).
One of Carpenter’s great strengths was consistency. Cozart pointed out a lot of players have a slump or even a down year at some point.
“Hillary never really had that,” Cozart said. “We put Hillary in a lot of tough positions.”
Carpenter's 1.69 ERA, 455 strikeouts, 90 wins, 104 starts and 719⅔ innings are all school records.
Clark, who is from Seadrift, Texas, played at UNA in 2015 and 2016. The first baseman led Division II with a .498 batting average in 2016 and was named Gulf South player of the year. Her 107 hits that season are still a Gulf South record.
People noticed Clark’s power, but Cozart appreciated how the first baseman also played great defense and could adjust well with two strikes to sneak a single over the infield.
Clark’s career .435 batting average is the second-highest in GSC history. Cozart also enjoyed Clark’s fun-loving nature.
“Just the best kid ever,” Cozart said. “… I just fell in love with who she was.”
Garst was 24-3 with a 1.33 ERA and 176 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2018, just before UNA moved to NCAA Division I.
Garst was a senior this past spring but has chosen to return next year (“Thank goodness,” Cozart said) as allowed by the NCAA after the 2020 season was called off after a few weeks.
Cozart said Garst has gotten mentally and physically stronger over the last couple years. Garst had a school-record 0.83 ERA in 2019, her last full season.
“She’s been better in Division I, which is just crazy to me,” Cozart said.
Cozart said Garst isn’t scared of any situation, even if the coach or other players might be nervous.
“We’ve had bases loaded, no outs and she’s out there laughing,” Cozart said. “… She’s always in control.”
Valdosta State outfielder Courtney Albritton was named Gulf South player of the decade. She was GSC player of the year in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and holds the league’s records for career hits (317) and career runs (268).
Valdosta State pitcher Caitlyn Calhoun was named Gulf South pitcher of the decade. UAH’s Les Stuedeman was named the league's coach of the decade.
