FLORENCE — North Alabama scored a season-high 12 runs on 11 hits to back a stellar pitching performance from Hunter Davidson as the Lions posted a 12-2 ASUN Conference baseball win over Lipscomb at Mike Lane Field.
Davidson helps lead UNA baseball past Lipscomb
- Staff reports
