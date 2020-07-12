A call from local radio personality Jerry “Knight” Grissom to Bill Hunt for advertising turned into a nearly 20-year radio partnership.
Hunt joined Knight calling Coffee High games for WLAY in 1978, and they started calling North Alabama football games together a little over a decade later.
Many away games involved car trips for the two of them and their statistician, the late Roy Willingham.
“The trips mile-wise were long, but the time went by fast because we all got along so well,” Hunt said Saturday.
Knight died early Saturday morning, according to Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. He was 77. Hunt said Knight had been experiencing health issues.
His given name was Jerry Grissom, and Hunt said the radio name “Jerry Knight” stemmed from his days as the nighttime disc jockey shift at WLAY. After Knight’s career in radio, the name stuck.
Knight was born June 29, 1943 and graduated from Deshler High School in 1961. Knight served in the National Guard for 20 years and, according to a 2004 TimesDaily feature, started his broadcasting career at WLAY in 1963.
At various times throughout his career he was the radio play-by-play announcer for Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Coffee and Colbert County high schools and the University of North Alabama.
In that 2004 story, he talked about dreaming of being a sports broadcaster as a boy.
“I would play football games and make up lineups,” Knight said. “I would look up names in the phone book and that’s how I would make my rosters.”
Knight was calling Coffee football games during the 1978 season when the color commentator left. Knight — who had previously called Hunt hoping to run advertisements for Hunt’s TV and Appliance — asked Hunt if he’d like to fill the color commentator spot.
“I don't think we ever talked over each other at all,” Hunt said. “We just had kind of a sixth sense.”
Knight and Hunt shifted to UNA football games at the end of the 1980s. Knight also called UNA basketball games at home and on the road.
During football season, Hunt said Knight would record games and sometimes they would listen to them in the car and critique how they sounded.
Hunt said then-UNA football coach Bobby Wallace would sometimes listen to recordings of the games as well.
Those years of calling Gulf South football and basketball games took Knight throughout much of the South. Knight liked to stop at Cracker Barrel.
“We knew where every Cracker Barrel was between here and Valdosta and between here and Conway, Arkansas,” Hunt joked.
Knight was inducted into the Colbert County Hall of Fame in 2003. According to a story written in 2003, he had been broadcasting state basketball tournament games for 20 years.
In 2017, Knight wrote an article for the TimesDaily about his experience calling four NCAA Division II national championships for UNA in a five-year span — the 1991 men’s basketball championship and the 1993, ’94 and ’95 football championships.
“It was a thrill doing the 1991 Elite Eight tournament because it was at the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts,” Knight wrote. “A trip to the hall of fame museum was an experience I’ll never forget.”
UNA posted a video Saturday of the final moments of the football team’s 1993 national championship win, a 41-34 victory over Indiana (Pa.) at a packed Braly Stadium. The Lions clinched the win with a sack of the opposing quarterback.
“He fumbles the ball!” Knight can be heard saying after the sack. “It’s loose! UNA got it! Ballgame is over! The Lions have won … the Lions have won … the national championship! UNA! 1993 national champs! And this place is going crazy!”
Hunt liked hearing the passion in Knight’s voice in such moments.
“He would make me excited sitting next to him,” Hunt said.
Knight stopped broadcasting UNA games in 1998. He and U.S. South Broadcasting — a precursor to Cumulus — sued UNA that September for breach of contract and fraud, according to a 2000 TimesDaily article. It was settled out of court.
Gregg Dewalt, who recently retired as the TimesDaily’s sports editor, said he and Knight occasionally played golf on Saturday mornings before road games at Valdosta State or West Florida.
Dewalt admired the blonde persimmon Ben Hogan woods that Knight had, and he told Knight he’d buy them from him if Knight ever want to sell them.
A couple years ago, Knight showed up with the clubs at the TimesDaily office. When Dewalt asked how much, Knight wouldn’t take any money.
“That was the kind of guy Jerry was. He often would call me just to tell me that he liked a story or a column I had written,” Dewalt said. “He was a good broadcaster and a good man. It’s sad to hear of his passing. We are losing a lot of local sports history along with him.”
Knight served six years on the Muscle Shoals city council before choosing not to run for re-election in 2012.
He and Hunt continued going to lunch together regularly after their radio partnership ended. Hunt said many fans probably didn’t realize how much work Knight did for broadcasts outside of the actual game.
Hunt said Knight had a space above his garage where he’d call coaches, gathering information on UNA’s next opponent so the broadcast was accurate and informative.
“He wanted it to be the best it could be,” Hunt said.
Knight is survived by his wife, Lib, and their daughters, Helicia and Terri Leigh. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia and the funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.
