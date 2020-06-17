One of the first thoughts Dre Hall had when he found out he made the Gulf South Conference’s all-decade football team was that he could add it to his list of stories to tell his two daughters, Kaimora and Kaisley, when they get older.
Hall, who is UNA’s all-time leading receiver after a successful four-year career, is one of 12 former Lions to make the list, released by the league on Tuesday. He left UNA in 2018 after recording 201 receptions for 3,144 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“It’s just a good feeling to know that the conference still knows that even though we (UNA) are gone, there are still some people that came before,” Hall said. “It’s a blessing.”
UNA was well represented despite leaving the Gulf South after the 2017 season, Hall’s senior year. Tavarius Wilson, a two-time All-American at defensive back and NCAA Division II Player of the Year in 2013 was the conference’s defensive player of the decade.
“Tavarius was a great leader, he’s a real quiet leader, but was one of the hardest workers on the team,” former head coach Bobby Wallace said.
Others joining Hall and Wilson on the first team were offensive lineman Stephens Evans and Kyle Thornton as well as Hall’s college roommate, former defensive back Philbert Martial.
Wallace said that all the players he coached in his second stint at UNA were not only great players, but great people, hence why they won. He said it was similar to his time with the Lions in the 1990s, that both groups had the character needed to be successful.
After a brief stint in the NFL when he signed a free-agent deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Hall, a native of Columbia, Tennessee, made his way to the Arena Football League to play for the Music City Fire, hoping a year there could lead to more opportunities in football.
COVID-19 put those plans on hold, at least for the time being. Right now Hall is working and spending time with family while he waits for the league to reopen.
Hall still keeps a close eye on UNA’s program and said he thinks the Lions are heading in the right direction in their third year of a transition to NCAA Division I.
The Lions’ core group of receivers this upcoming season, Cortez Hall, Dexter Boykin, Andre Little and Jakobi Byrd, were freshmen during Hall’s senior year.
He said he called Cortez his “little cousin” because they shared a last name and was close with Boykin because he stayed with him during preseason camp in 2018.
“They’ve got so much talent in that receiver group,” Hall said. “That receiver group, I've seen them all come through there when we were there. All of them were so anxious to play, my senior year, they were anxious to play, they were ready.”
Hall said he and the rest of the upperclassmen talked with the group about the importance of being patient, suggesting they sit out a year and then make the best out of the next four years at a Division I program.
“I feel like they listened to that well (and) they're taking advantage of it right now,” Hall said. “I really love it for all of them.”
Meanwhile, Hall reminisced on his memories at UNA, playing in the snow at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, in the Division II national championship game, which he added could’ve been a different outcome if it wasn’t snowing as hard as it was.
That season was the highlight of his career, he said, but there was a specific moment he realized that former head coach Bobby Wallace was one of the best coaches he’s ever had.
Hall and Martial were joking around in practice one day, much to Wallace’s chagrin. Needless to say, he wasn’t having it, as he pulled the two aside to chew them out.
Wallace said he usually doesn’t say much at practice, so it might’ve shocked them.
“I learned a long time ago that you get on your best players,” Wallace said. “They were two great great players, probably our best offensive and defensive player at that time.”
But Hall remembers afterward, Martial caught an interception and Hall scored a touchdown.
“I felt like he always got the best out of everybody that he coached,” Hall said. “He made me who I was in becoming a better player at UNA.”
