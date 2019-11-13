BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The worst noise inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall wasn't the sound of hundreds of screaming Indiana fans. North Alabama could handle that, even quieting the red-clad Hoosier faithful on several occasions.
What the Lions couldn't handle was the whistles.
North Alabama committed 16 of its 31 fouls in the first half and ended up with three players carrying three personal fouls by halftime, sapping the Lions of their depth. With UNA forced out of its game plan, the sharp shooting and tough defense that helped it to keep pace with Indiana became much less effective, leading the Hoosiers to blow the game open as they stepped up their play, ultimately handing the Lions a 91-65 loss on Tuesday night in the historic building.
“Indiana changed,” UNA coach Tony Pujol said. “That's the one thing about (Indiana) coach (Archie) Miller's teams, they're going to make adjustments. I think our guys struggled with the physicality down low, and unfortunately, shots weren't going down and we got away from what we wanted to do from a defensive standpoint.”
The Hoosiers (3-0) forced the Lions (1-2) away from what they wanted to do by starting the second half on an 18-5 run, a run marked by Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis asserting his will in the lane as North Alabama struggled to stop him without fouling. Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 20 points, 14 of which came from the charity stripe.
“When you send a team to the line 45 times, it's hard to win that game,” Pujol said. “I thought it was a physical game on both ends, but we fouled more than they did.”
Gradually, the foul trouble and Indiana's physicality wore down the Lions on the offensive end. By the 14:45 mark of the second half, Payton Youngblood, Manny Littles and James Anderson all carried four personal fouls, leading the rest of the Lions to play more cautiously, a mistake that proved fatal.
“We came out (in the second half) without the same energy that we started the game with,” said sophomore guard Jamari Blackmon, who led the Lions with 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. “We let it get into our heads and didn't bounce back, and they went on a run. It was tough dealing with the fouls because we couldn't play the defense we wanted to.”
When the Lions did play the defense they wanted to, they made life difficult for the Hoosiers. Indiana turned the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes and had no answer for the Lions' willingness to move the ball around and find the perfect look. In contrast to their season-opening setback at South Carolina, which saw the Lions shoot 2-for-21 from deep, UNA shot it well at Assembly Hall, hitting seven of their first 10 3-pointers to stay within striking distance of an upset for 20 minutes.
That, along with the Lions' willingness to fight the Hoosiers for every rebound and end up with just one fewer rebound than their taller hosts left Pujol thinking that he had plenty of positives to point to despite the lopsided final score.
“This is going to be a staple of our program, to play games like this, because I think these are the games that prepare you once you get into A-Sun play.” Pujol said. “Now when we play the physical teams, like a Liberty or a Lipscomb or a Florida Gulf Coast, our guys will have seen it already.”
