KENNESAW, Ga. — North Alabama threw all its cards on the table offensively, but couldn’t contain Kennesaw State’s rushing attack in a 41-17 loss to No. 6 Kennesaw State Saturday.
The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and the offense creatively found some ways to move the ball early. But once the Owls found their groove with the triple-option, Kennesaw State rolled to a tune of 490 rushing yards and touchdowns on five straight possessions.
“We’re not leaving over here with our head down,” head coach Chris Willis said. “If there is anything disappointing about today is that we thought we could control them a little better defensively. But, they got a lot of team speed.”
Blake Dever, who was the back-up quarterback for the majority of the season, got the start. He had some good moments — threw for 261 yards and a touchdown — some bad (was sacked three times), but moved the ball at various points throughout the game.
“I thought he managed the game good,” Willis said. “I’m proud of him, he’s been sitting over there, waiting his turn.”
Dever said he had a conversation with the coaching staff on Sunday about starting in Saturday’s game. Essentially, the Lions needed a spark and Dever was ready for the opportunity.
He said he prepared every week just in case the previous starter Christian Lopez went down, he would be ready. This week, however, he prepared extra, watching more film to learn the different nuances of the Owls defense.
“Alright, I’m ready for it,” Dever said of his reaction to finding out he would start. “But, I got a lot of room to improve, I think I can take my game to the next level if I keep working on the little things.”
UNA offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin dialed up some trick plays and different formations to find a way to move the ball in the first half. One sequence saw Jaxton Carson lined up with a group of offensive linemen. Dever threw it to Carson who picked up a first down. Another saw Terence Humphrey Jr. lined up in the wildcat, he tossed slightly forward to Carson as he went in motion. Carson pitched it back to Dever and ran out in the flat to catch the pass and pick up 17 yards.
Plays like those allowed the Lions to get on the board early, taking a 14-13 lead in the second quarter.
“(Aplin) is great, that’s what he’s good at,” Dever said.
UNA’s woes containing the triple option started with slowing down with the quarterback. Daniel David rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns and back-up quarterback Jonathan Murphy had 98 yards and a score.
Defensive end Wallace Cowins Jr., who finished with 10 tackles and 1 1/2 for loss, said it was all about losing responsibility on who had the fullback run, who had the quarterback run and who was to get the pitch.
“I think people were getting their eyes wrong,” Cowins said. “At your position, what you got to watch, was going right past you. But everybody played their best, this is a difficult team to read.”
This was the first meeting between the two schools, but both programs will see a lot of each other going forward in the Big South conference.
Willis recognized the talent the Owls have, but he feels like he now has a sense of what to expect going forward.
“The score doesn’t show it, but we fought,” Willis said. “They’ve got a lot of speed, but we’re learning, we’re going to play this team year in and year out.”
