North Alabama forced Liberty into a turnover on its first possession Saturday.
That was about the last thing that went right for the Lions in what turned out to be a 74-56 loss to ASUN-leading Flames in a game that didn’t feel that close.
Much like last season when Lipscomb dismantled the Lions with a scintillating 64-point first-half performance in an easy win, Liberty did mostly the same Saturday in front of UNA’s home crowd and approximately 40 former UNA players and coaches.
Preseason player of the year Caleb Homesley shredded UNA for 25 points in the first half and finished with 30. Liberty finished 10 of 23 from 3-point range, including six from Homesley, and was 24 of 49 from the field.
The Lions were pretty much the anti-Liberty, finishing 19 of 58 from the field, including 4 of 22 from distance in suffering their third consecutive loss. The Lions (10-14, 5-6) are now in a 3-way tie for fourth place in the ASUN standings along with Lipscomb and Jacksonville.
Liberty (23-3, 9-2) maintained a share of first place with North Florida.
“They did a great job in their ball screens and coverages,” UNA coach Tony Pujol said. “They didn’t allow our guards to go downhill. Early on we got the ball to Manny (Littles), but unfortunately we couldn’t get the things we wanted out of that. After that we tried to get our guards downhill again but they just did a good job.”
With Liberty making it difficult for UNA to attack the rim, that left the perimeter available but to no avail, as the Lions kept misfiring on mostly open looks.
“You have to make some shots and we had some looks,” Pujol said. “That’s how you alleviate some of that pressure – by making open shots, and we had them tonight. We didn’t knock them down.”
Defensively, the Lioins had no answer for Homesly, who scored 19 of Liberty’s first 24 points.
Pujol pointed to the first points of the game, a corner 3 from Homesley, for setting the tone for the senior’s big game.
“They ran a side out of bounds play and our guy just got lost,” Pujol said. “We don’t know what happened. A kid like that, once he gets going, it doesn’t matter then. You can be guarding him right in his face and he is going to go off.”
Liberty led 24-6 before the 10-minute mark and the closest UNA got from there was 24-13 as C.J. Brim ran off seven straight points for the Lions. But Myo Baxter-Bell scored four quick points and that was pretty much the end of UNA’s rally.
It was the third consecutive game in which UNA fell behind quickly. In the other two, the Lions rallied and took the lead in the second half. That wasn’t happening against the league leaders who boast one of the top defenses in Division I.
Littles, who had 14 rebounds, said the Lions have to figure out a way to get going earlier instead of waiting until the second half to rally.
“We have to get back to what we know we can do,” Littles said. “Lately, we have been putting ourselves in deep holes. If we can find a way to start the games the way we come out in the second half, we’ll get it going.”
UNA tried to get going early with some pressure defense, but the slow start trend continued, in part due to Homesley’s performance and the shooting struggles.
“We tried to make them speed up, but they did a great job of getting into their offense and putting the pressure back on us,” Littles said. “You have to give a shout out to them for the way they came in playing the way they did.
Christian Agnew led the Lions with 14 points and Brim had 12.
Pacheco-Ortiz backed Homesley with 18 points, including 10 in the second half. Scottie James had 12.
The Lions now travel to third-place Stetson on Thursday and then are at co-leader North Florida on Saturday in their toughest stretch of the season.
