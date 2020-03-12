Behind a raucous crowd at Flowers Hall of 1,275 fans, the North Alabama women's basketball team came back from double digits to force overtime but fell short of a comeback Wednesday, losing to Liberty 90-87 in the ASUN semifinals.
Down 12 with 8:40 to go in the fourth quarter, the Lions rode a 19-point performance from freshman Jaida Bond and 7 of 9 from the free throw line as a team to force overtime. A layup and putback from Ivy Wallen fell short in the final seconds of the extra period to allow Liberty to advance to the ASUN championship game.
“We could’ve just folded, (but) that’s not who we are,” head coach Missy Tiber said. “We’re going to coach them hard and they're going to play really hard. Unfortunately they got one more possession than we did to win this game.”
The loss knocked UNA out of the ASUN Tournament and its future is yet to be determined. The Lions await the WNIT bracket to be released March 16 and hope to be selected.
The Women’s College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament, which UNA likely would have been selected for, was cancelled Wednesday due to the ongoing potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Flames jumped out to a 29-16 lead in the first quarter before the UNA offense woke up to cut it to a 5-point game at the half.
Liberty, a team that doesn’t necessarily like to play a slow tempo, did exactly that in the first half and effectively slowed the Lions offense down.
Add in a plus-11 edge in the rebounding category with 41 total and the Flames hurt UNA in an area the Lions have struggled with throughout the season: half-court and interior defense
“No question, they’re one of the best in the country (up-tempo),” Liberty head coach Carey Green said. “We feel like we do not want to play (a slower) style, (but tonight) we (didn’t) need to run the floor so quick. We (wanted) to get into the half-court offense.
For three quarters, the plan worked, but UNA got back in the game primarily by pushing the ball in the paint.
While a lot of it was generated from Ivy Wallen and her 15 points, four rebounds and six assists at the point guard spot, the bench stepped up in a big way.
Bond had one of the best games of her young career on the biggest stage, hitting a layup with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game at 78. Olivia Noah, who finished with 17 points, hit a number of big perimeter shots in the fourth quarter.
Tiber said she thought Bond “didn’t play like a freshman” and didn’t think twice about giving her the ball with the game on the line. With confidence, she kept her out on the floor to start overtime.
“I just really tried to stay focused, step up, and play my role because I didn't want to lose the game,” Bond said.
In overtime, Ivy Wallen kept with the same strategy the Lions had in the fourth quarter - push the ball and get to the line and convert. Only this time, it wasn't as successful.
“We were just trying to get to the goal, and get them to foul us,” Wallen said. “(Some) went our way, and some didn't.”
While Tiber and Wallen both agreed it wasn’t her best game, Tiber explained she didn’t want to take her off the floor as the leader of the program.
“She’s been an unbelievable player for us,” Tiber said.
Tiber never had any doubt her team would fight back and give themselves a chance to win.
“Unfortunately they just got one more possession than us,” Tiber said. “This is a team that deserves an opportunity to play in the postseason, (but) I don’t know what tomorrow holds for us.”
